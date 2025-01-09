The Editorial Board’s tips and tricks for a successful winter quarter

Now is the time to prioritize both your well-being and your academic productivity

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Every year, winter quarter at UC Davis greets students with unforgiving classes, shorter days and colder weather, making it one of the toughest periods of the academic school year. While surviving the quarter may seem daunting (cue flashbacks of biking in the rain or accidentally dropping your croissant in a puddle), now is the perfect time to examine your current routines, set healthy habits for the New Year and get your brain back onto the academic grind.

Luckily for you, the Editorial Board — having made it through their fair share of winter quarters — has just the tips you need to be successful in these upcoming months. From ways to bolster your immune system to suggestions on how to take care of your mental health to academic advice, we’ve got you covered.

Health:

First and foremost, keeping your body and mind happy and healthy is arguably the most important thing you need to brave the grim weather. Feeling comfortable and organized empowers you to face the world — to try your best in classes, take care of yourself and have the energy for both hanging out with friends and completing assignments.

A surefire way to support both your physical and psychological well-being is by simply being in nature. Whether it’s taking a stroll through the Arboretum, going on a hike or studying on the Quad, being surrounded by fresh air and lots of green is proven to boost your critical thinking ability and reduce your anxiety. Further, doing physical exercise outside can lower chances of heart disease, and exposure to natural light can help regulate your sleep/wake cycles.

On the topic of sleep, it is beyond important to get a good amount of it every single day. Contrary to popular belief, four to five hours a night won’t cut it; Seven to nine hours is highly recommended, with sleep professionals suggesting that adults calculate their sleep hours in 90-minute cycles — consisting of a completion of three NREM stages (light sleep) as well as REM (dreaming). Planning naps and nights from the perspective of sleep cycles helps us avoid waking up in the middle of REM sleep, which often results in feeling drained and worn out.

Besides getting good sleep and plenty of sunshine, exercise is a crucial factor in keeping your energy levels up. During the first two weeks of winter quarter (Jan. 6 to 18) the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) offers the program “Try Before You Buy” for all studio classes: from dance to martial arts. At the ARC, students also have the opportunity to purchase a “Rec Pass,” opt for a fee waiver or take free weekly yoga classes throughout the quarter — all great ways to get your body up and moving.

Like clockwork, winter quarter also brings about a wave of sickness. With a strict attendance policy in many classes and rapidly moving courses, we often can’t “afford” to be sick — there’s just so much work that needs to get done.

To avoid being bed-ridden for days on end, it is vital to take your vitamins, drink lots of water and hot tea and eat nutritious food. Supplements like Vitamin B (for cell health and brain function), Vitamin C (for your immune system) and Vitamin D (to help maintain levels of calcium and phosphorus) are all equally important to improving your health and helping you fight off the common cold and other minor illnesses.

Academics:

Now that we’ve covered some of the best ways to take care of your body and mind, it’s time for some academic tips.

The first, and one of the most overlooked academic strategies, is to go to office hours. While it may feel redundant to see your professor outside of scheduled class time, office hours are a fantastic time to get clarity about tough concepts and have a one-on-one talk with your professor. Networking in college is a process that will prove advantageous even post-graduation — getting to know your professors will get you on the radar, allow you to build professional connections and maybe even secure that recommendation letter.

Beyond office hours, sitting in the front or middle of the class, taking notes during lectures (especially on paper) and actively participating aids in memory retention. Rather than playing 2048 aimlessly in the farthest row, you are forced to be attentive by the watchful eyes of all your classmates staring down your laptop screen from the back. Apart from helping you succeed, paying attention is simply being courteous to your professor: You’re showing them that you care about the material and respect the work they put into teaching it.

The Winter Season:

One of the main reasons winter quarter is especially difficult is due to a significant lack of sunlight; Days are extremely short, and the weather is often dreary, rainy and cloudy. These natural phenomena are often responsible for an affliction called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which millions of Americans experience each year.

In preparation for the chilly season, we recommend creating a schedule for yourself that optimizes “daytime” hours, planning your most intensive work to be completed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once the sun sets, our motivation often declines — we tend to get sleepy and feel less energized. It’s crucial to get as much sunshine as you can when you can; ways to do so include choosing naturally lit study spaces and taking breaks outdoors to get that extra bit of serotonin from the sun.

With regards to the predictable onslaught of wind and rain, make sure to have some winter essentials in your closet — including a sturdy umbrella, rain gear, a windbreaker and fenders for your bike. Even though you may be tempted to stay in the comfort of your bed all winter, being prepared for the outdoors is one way to keep yourself productive and in good spirits.

Ultimately, just remember to be gentle and patient with yourself — contrary to the expectations we and others often set for ourselves, we are humans, not machines. It is okay to take a mental health day to chill in bed with a few candles and a good book, it is totally fine to get yourself that sweet treat every now and again and it is normal to feel overwhelmed. Make sure to take a deep breath, lean on your friends and family for support and keep your best interests at heart. Don’t forget to set time aside for hobbies because, at the end of the day, you are so much more than your academics.

Written by: The Editorial Board