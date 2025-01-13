Former UC Davis fire chief, assistant indicted on misappropriation of public funds

Nathan Trauernicht and Meagan McFadden face felony charges from the Yolo County District Attorney

By VINCE BASADA — campus@theaggie.org

Two former UC Davis Fire Department employees, including its former chief, were indicted by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office last month on the misappropriation of public money.

Former Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht, 45, is alleged to have misappropriated funds between Oct. 16, 2021 and July 22, 2023. Trauernicht’s former Executive Assistant Meagan McFadden, 34, is facing the same charge in a separate case, as well as a perjury charge.

Trauernicht appeared before the Yolo County Superior Court for arraignment on Dec. 9, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He is currently out of custody on his own recognizance on the condition he not be put in a position in control of any public money.

The Davis Enterprise has reported, based on search warrant affidavits that The California Aggie has not been able to obtain or verify, that Trauernicht approved fraudulent timesheets over a two-year period that resulted in $42,000 in overtime pay for McFadden.

“Nathan Trauernicht never misappropriated a penny of public money, nor did he knowingly assist Ms. McFadden in doing so,” Trauernicht’s attorney, Steven B. Plesser, told KCRA 3 in early December, before The Davis Enterprise’s report on the affidavits was released.

“This indictment is wholly misguided, and appears to be based entirely on speculation of an improper relationship between Mr. Trauernicht and Ms. McFadden that simply did not exist, and of which there is no evidence,” the statement reads. “Mr. Trauernicht looks forward to using the judicial process to clear his name and to restore his well-deserved reputation as an honest and dedicated public servant.”

“We take seriously any alleged misuse of university funds and are fully cooperating with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office,” a UCD spokesperson told The Aggie in a statement. “We continuously examine and update our oversight practices to ensure that our resources are used properly and that employees are held accountable for following university procedures and policies.”

The spokesperson also said that UC Davis is performing a “comprehensive, third-party review of fire department operations.”

Trauernicht joined the UC Davis Fire Department in April 2008 and resigned on Oct. 1, 2024 after nearly 13 years as chief. McFadden was employed with the department from Nov. 18, 2019 to Jan. 30, 2024.

Both McFadden and UC Davis’ current Interim Fire Chief Nathaniel Hartinger are listed as witnesses examined by the Grand Jury in Trauernicht’s indictment case, alongside UC Davis’ director of investigations, payroll coordinator, human resources manager and chief operating officer (COO).

Trauernicht is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21 for a trial setting conference; McFadden is set to be arraigned on both of her charges that same day.

McFadden could not be immediately reached for comment.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article misattributed a quote to an “ASUCD spokesperson” when it should have been attributed to a “UCD spokesperson.” This error has since been corrected.