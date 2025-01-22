The 2025 awards season is here, and it’s kicking off in ‘golden’ fashion

A recap of some notable moments from this past Golden Globe Awards

BY SHREYA KUMAR – arts@theaggie.org

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards took center stage on Jan. 5 at the iconic Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles. Host Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes, and engaged the artists in the ballroom as well as the viewers at home. Glaser kept the energy up while staying respectful, and her rendition of a “Wicked” and “Conclave” mashup song — “Pope-ular” — has already gone viral.

As always, the Globes celebrated the most outstanding and talked-about films and TV shows of the year. Netflix’s original Spanish-language musical crime comedy “Emilia Pérez” led the pack with the most nominations going into the night and delivered on expectations, taking home several awards including the coveted Best Motion Picture in the Comedy or Musical category.

The film has been polarizing since its release and portrays a Mexican cartel leader who starts a new life after transitioning into a woman. Despite receiving praise for its performances, directing, music and ambitious story, it has also received criticism for its stereotypical representation of Mexican culture, clunky Spanish dialogue, and for its somewhat flippant portrayal of gender transition. Despite the controversy, the film’s accolades are still a win for Spanish-language films and transgender representation on the big screen, indicating that audiences and critics alike are willing to expand their boundaries and enjoy unique foreign stories.

“The Brutalist” claimed the award for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category, with its star Adrien Brody also earning Best Male Actor in a Drama for his poignant performance as a Holocaust survivor trying to make a living in post-war America.

“I was told this film was indistributable,” director Brady Corbet said in his acceptance speech. “I was told that no one would come out and see it.”

The film is one of the rare few in Hollywood to include a 15-minute intermission in the middle of its three-and-a-half-hour runtime — yet it remained a critical favorite and commercial success.

In a historic moment, Fernanda Torres became the first Brazilian actor to win Best Female Actor in a Drama for her role in “I’m Still Here,” over 25 years after her mother was the first Brazilian actress ever nominated for the award. Demi Moore, after years of being one of Hollywood’s more iconic faces, won her first Golden Globe for her role in “The Substance” at the age of 62.

In terms of television, “Shōgun” had a major sweep, taking home Best Drama TV Series, with both of its leads winning Best Actor and Actress in a Drama TV Series. On the comedic side, “Hacks” continued its reign as a fan and critic favorite, winning Best Musical or Comedy TV Series for its razor-sharp wit, as well as Jean Smart winning Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her standout role.

From groundbreaking wins to historic moments, the night highlighted the industry’s ability to evolve while honoring its roots. With standout performances, innovative projects and a diverse array of voices taking center stage, this year’s ceremony set a high bar for the awards season ahead. As Hollywood continues to push boundaries and redefine entertainment, the Golden Globes reminded us why we need these stories to resonate, inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

