UC Davis women’s basketball takes the win over Fullerton to extend hot streak

The win marks a strong start to the new quarter for the Aggies

By Diego Cerna – (sports@theaggie.org)

On Jan. 9, 2025, the UC Davis women’s basketball team faced off against the California State University, Fullerton Titans in an away game for their 15th game of the season.

The Aggies took control of the game from the start: Tova Sabel, a fourth-year psychology major, and Megan Norris, a third-year political science major, led the team with strong performances. The Aggies entered halftime with a commanding 41-19 lead, only giving up six points to the Titans in the second quarter.

Despite a significant deficit, the Titans showed resilience and scored a total of 20 points in the third quarter. However, the Aggies responded just before the end of the quarter when Victoria Baker, a third-year psychology major and guard, scored the final six points of the third quarter, giving the Aggies a 59-39 lead heading into the fourth.

The final quarter saw the first-year Aggies shine. Avery Sussex, a first-year undeclared major and guard, nailed two three-pointers, while Sahana Kanagasabay, a first-year undeclared major and guard, contributed with back-to-back layups to help seal the game with a dominant 80-54 victory for the Aggies.

Sabel ended the game having scored 24 points and 10 rebounds on a 10-18 clip with 50% shooting from the three-ball. This is Sabel’s second double-double of the season, the first in UC Davis’ most recent loss to Portland State back in November.

The week prior, Sabel was named to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Women’s Basketball starting five for Week 10 of play, which highlights the best performances nationwide from NCAA Division 1 players. Sabel dropped 21 points, six rebounds and three steals against California State University, Bakersfield on Jan. 2 and 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks against California State University, Northridge on Jan. 4. She also surpassed 1,000 points in her collegiate career.

Norris delivered 10 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season, along with two steals and two blocks. Baker also delivered 10 points of her own on an efficient 4-5 record from the field.

This is the Aggies’ eighth straight win, as they remain at the top of the Big West Conference. They continue their undefeated month of December, as they have beaten four out of the five conference teams with a margin of 20 points or more. Additionally, the team has proven its ability to win close games, securing two wins by margins of 10 points or less with a 66-60 win in their conference opener against California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo and a 57-50 win over Arizona State University.

The Aggies currently sit second in the Big West Standings, remaining 5-0 in conference play. The Aggies’ next home games will host Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo on Jan. 16 and UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 18 at the UC Davis Credit Union Center.