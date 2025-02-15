Sun, surf and spring break: how UC Davis students are spending their week off

UC Davis students share their spring break plans, from classic Florida parties to local getaways

By JALAN TEHRANIFAR — features@theaggie.org

Spring break as we know it today traces its roots back to the 1960s, when movies like “Where the Boys Are” romanticized the idea of students flocking south for sun, surf and socializing. Over the decades, the tradition has evolved, shifting locations and growing in scale. By the 1980s and ’90s, MTV’s “Spring Break” turned it into a national spectacle, with live concerts, celebrity appearances and, of course, non-stop partying.

For some students, spring break is all about embracing that classic college experience. Nicole Whitacker, a third-year linguistics and anthropology double-major, is planning for the typical “college spring break” in Florida.

“My friends and I have always wanted to go to Florida for spring break because that’s what was always in the movies growing up,” Whitacker said. “We haven’t picked exactly where yet, probably Miami or Fort Lauderdale, but you best believe we are going to party on the beach one way or another.”

While many students jet off to beach destinations, not everyone is packing their bags for spring break. For those staying in Davis or heading home, the week off can still be a chance to unwind and make the most of local adventures.

Neeka Raie, a third-year political science major, is skipping the Florida party scene and heading home to the Bay Area instead.

“All these crazy spring break trips are expensive,” Raie said. “I could plan something in my budget, but I just know once I get there I would just spend all my money. I have no self-control when it comes to money.”

Instead of a tropical getaway, Raie plans to take day trips around Northern California with her hometown friends. This may include destinations like San Francisco for nightlife, Lake Tahoe for jet skiing or Santa Cruz for beach-side fun.

“A lot of my friends aren’t going anywhere for spring break either, so we’ll probably just plan something fun during the week and drive,” Raie said. “Honestly, what makes spring break fun isn’t where you go — it’s more so who you’re with.”

While Florida remains a top choice for many spring breakers, some students are looking beyond U.S. borders for their getaway. Destinations like Cancun and Cabo San Lucas have become increasingly popular, especially for students under the age of 21 who want to take advantage of more relaxed drinking laws and all-inclusive resort packages.

Janna Fasheh, a second-year data science major, is among those opting for an international spring break experience.

“A big group of my friends and I are going to a resort in Cabo for five days,” Fasheh said. “I think we’re like 15 or 16 people. Most of us aren’t 21 yet, so we chose Cabo because we can legally drink there, and I know a lot of college students go there for spring break, so we’ll probably meet new people our age from different schools.”

Spring break is full of unforgettable moments — but not all of them are Instagram-worthy. While most students enjoy a fun and carefree trip, the chaos can sometimes lead to trouble, from excessive drinking to reckless behavior. 44% of female college students and 75% of male college students drink heavily daily during spring break, according to Psychology Today.

Although spring break is all about having fun and making memories, it is just as important to stay safe, whether that means looking out for friends, drinking responsibly or being aware of your surroundings.

For some, spring break is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a chance to let loose and a time to make memories with friends before adulthood takes over. For others, it’s an overhyped tradition filled with overpriced hotels and sunburns. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that college spring break is a uniquely American tradition — one that keeps drawing students at UC Davis and beyond back year after year.

