Pence Gallery to host new Seconds Sale

First-ever Seconds Sale to be held at downtown gallery to promote unique works of art, experimental pieces and overstock

By GIA LOOMIS — city@theaggie.org

Since its beginnings in 1976, Pence Gallery has hosted many annual art exhibits, sales and markets. Yet this February, the gallery is expanding its usual events to feature the Seconds Sale. Opening on Feb. 7, this sale presents a unique selection of works including items of artistic experiment, art pieces with small flaws and overstock.

In order to pull off a unique sale like this one, a lot of work goes into the brainstorming and planning process. Pence Gallery’s director and curator, Natalie Nelson, explained where the idea for the Seconds Sale came from.

“This is the first Seconds Sale that we’ve ever had at the Pence Gallery,” Nelson said. “We were inspired by the Artery’s Second Sale, which they have annually in the summer.”

The sale will be open until Feb. 28 in the second-level Learning Center at the gallery, but on Feb. 14, an open reception featuring the sale will be held. Admission to the sale and reception will be free and open to the public.

While Pence Gallery has held many sales in the past, as a non-profit gallery it is not its main focus. The gallery instead utilizes sales to fundraise when necessary — for that reason, the Seconds Sale was planned in the past few months to help the gallery cover some unexpected expenses that have arisen, according to Nelson.

“Typically, the Pence as a non-profit doesn’t do a lot of sales,” Nelson said. “We mainly organize exhibits of work by local and regional artists in order to bring interesting and beautiful original works of art to the community. To support all of our education programs and to host 20 changing exhibits annually, we plan a few fundraising activities, such as this sale.”

The sale will not only host unique, limited works of art but also a wide variety of media and forms, as over 25 professional artists will be presented at the sale. Some of the varying mediums that can be found at the sale will include glass, ceramics, acrylic painting, prints and more. With so many artists featured, both Pence Gallery and the presented artists will benefit from this experimental sale.

Nelson continued by explaining how the unique nature of the Seconds Sale allows artists to refresh their stock.

“It’s such a great concept to offer things that might be slightly older or more experimental, or have a flaw in them, for sale to the public,” Nelson said. “Artists get to clean out their studios to make space for new work and to sell things that might not represent their interests or style anymore.”

Additionally, by supporting the Seconds Sale, patrons are also supporting numerous local artists that Pence Gallery commonly features. Davis-based artist Jennifer Nachmonoff will present many pieces at the sale ranging from her one-of-a-kind pottery to functional ceramics.

Nachmonoff explained the type of products she will present at the sale and how it differs from her usual selection.

“I’m offering a variety of functional ceramics at the Seconds Sale — cups, bowls, plates and a variety of servingware,” Nachmonoff said. “These are pieces that may be the extra leftover piece from a set or something that didn’t come out exactly how I hoped or have a small defect of some sort. The Seconds Sale is a terrific opportunity for artists like myself to clean out our storage a little to make way for new work — and for shoppers to get a really good deal on some very nice work!”

The Seconds Sale aids artists in cleaning out works that may have been sitting around for a while or funding more exploratory projects, making it unique from other sales Pence Gallery has done in the past.

Oil painter Marlene Lee, whose work will be featured at the sale, explained the importance of unique sales like this from an artist’s perspective.

“I love the idea of the Seconds Sales,” Lee said. “The Seconds Sales allows my older paintings to find a home. Also, it provides more exposure.”

The Seconds Sale will be open until Feb. 28, Tuesday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 pm. Due to the experimental nature of the sale, items come in limited or single quantities, making each piece unique. Check out the Pence Gallery’s website for upcoming events and more information.

Written By: Gia Loomis — city@theaggie.org