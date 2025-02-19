American Association of University Women hosts first speaker forum of 2025

UC Davis alum and speakers from UC Davis’ Global Learning Hub attended to represent global possibilities for aspiring young women

By MATTHEW MCELDOWNEY — city@theaggie.org

On Jan. 30, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) held a speaker forum in the Mary L. Stephens Library on the advancement of women in leadership positions. The speakers shared their leadership experiences in fields ranging from global education, public policy, STEM and the arts.

Joanna Regulska, the vice-provost and dean of UC Davis Global Affairs, spoke alongside Director of Global Engagements Jolynn Shoemaker. They spoke about their active roles in the university’s global involvement and initiatives.

“We are proud of our work at UC Davis for the public contributions [made] to the [United Nations (UN)] sustainable development goals,” Regulska said.

The UN sustainable development goals (SDG) is an agenda agreed upon by all UN member nations for the collective peace and prosperity of people and the planet. The speakers presented key goals such as no poverty, gender equality, climate action, quality education and zero hunger.

Regulska and Shoemaker were particularly excited to present one of the accomplishments made by UC Davis’ Global Hub, which was to have UC Davis appointed as co-chair for the SDG: Zero Hunger by the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI).

Regulska and Shoemaker emphasized the significance of UC Davis’ commitment to international collaboration and local outreach through these SDG goals. Through the leadership of Regulska, Shoemaker and their undergraduate interns, UC Davis’ role in the UNAI and other international organizations assists the university with funding, partnerships and collaborations.

Shoemaker then reflected on her prior experience as a woman working for the United States Department of Defense in 2002. She described a conversation she had with an older, more senior official in the government that has stuck with her.

“He said, ‘There needs to be more of an emphasis on getting women involved in leadership,’” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker recalled how important receiving this kind of sponsorship was for her at that point in her career. Furthermore, Regulska added how women in leadership need to be playing a more active role as mentors. Women leaders need to sponsor and support the goals of their subordinates — that is how to advance women in leadership, according to Shoemaker and Regulska. It is only by bridging inter-generational gaps and internalized biases that Regulska and Shoemaker believe that women can break down these barriers to empowerment in the workplace, self-imposed or systemic.

Annie Chen, a UC Davis alum and co-owner of Sciencely Handmade, hopes that her sustainable, naturally inspired jewelry and lifestyle brand is able to encourage feminine expression in STEM.

She started her business with her sister to incorporate climate consciousness, minority inclusion and scientific curiosity. Because of these core business values, Sciencely Handmade uses recyclable, biodegradable materials to create everyday products inspired by nature’s scientific beauty.

“Science does not have to be this Notan (black and white), ivory tower,” Chen said.

Chen said she believes the beauty and wonder of science can be made accessible for everyday women rather than an unchanging, privileged space for a disconnected elite. By reclaiming this space for women, Chen hopes this business can make a real impact on having women participate further in scientific discourse.

These accomplishments of local women leaders are a testament to the AAUW’s success in their goals of advancing women in leadership roles, economic equity and eliminating academic bias. To get involved at UC Davis, the AAUW has a student branch on campus that provides updates on future speaker events and opportunities that can be accessed on their website.

Written by: Matthew Mceldowney — city@theaggie.org