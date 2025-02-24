Sudwerk Brewery Co. hosts Stories on Stage Davis

The monthly production is thriving in its new era: “Second Sundays at Sudwerk”

By OLIVIA HOKR — city@theaggie.org

On Feb. 9, Stories on Stage Davis (SOSD) held its monthly reading event in the Sudwerk Brewery Co. Beer Hall. The productions were previously held in an art gallery, but due to increased popularity, they recently switched over to Sudwerk.

Maya Sinha is the Season 11 director of Stories on Stage Davis. She shared the purpose of the Stories on Stage organization and its development over time.

“Stories on Stage Davis is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization founded by Davis resident Jeri Howitt,” Sinha said. “Starting with Howitt, who remains the founding director, SOSD has had a series of local writers as directors over its 11 seasons.”

Sinha explained their need to move to a large space due to the successful growth they have had over time.

“For its first 10 seasons, SOSD’s monthly readings were held at the Pence Gallery in Downtown Davis, a fruitful collaboration in the local arts community,” Sinha said. “In September 2024, needing more space for our growing audience, we moved the readings to Sudwerk Brewery’s Beer Hall for Season 11. We’re very happy with the new space and increased turnout this year.”

Each month’s production brings a different energy to the stage, with some stories on the humorous side and others more emotion-provoking. For the February event, the production focused on flash fiction, which is a story that is limited to a small number of words.

Kat and Matt Miller, a husband and wife acting duo, read stories by Hema Padhu and Grant Faulkner, respectively. Kat Miller read “The Pea That Changed Everything” and “Unremembering.” Matt Miller read “Invocation to Possible Angels” and “Cold Hard Cash.”

Sinha shared insight into the intricate process the organization goes through each month to choose authors and actors and put together a successful and entertaining reading performance.

“Howitt, a voracious reader, takes the lead on choosing stories for each season, in consultation with the seasonal director,” Sinha said. “With some exceptions, we look for writers in Davis, Woodland, Sacramento and the Bay Area, whose pieces would present well for an audience. We aim for authors with a wide variety of backgrounds, ages and styles, including some nonfiction. Once the stories are selected, Casting Director Tim Gaffaney draws from a diverse group of regional actors and casts a performer suited to each piece.”

Stories on Stage holds their events on the second Sunday of every month from September until May, beginning at 4 p.m. The readings are free, though they provide the option to give a $5 donation. The organization aims to provide a space for showing support for local writers and performers while socializing and enjoying dinner or a drink. More information on upcoming performers and authors can be found on their website.

“Our commitment to literature, live performances and the vibrant culture of our city is the driving force of our efforts,” the website reads. “Behind the scenes is a collective of talented and diverse community members, each of whom believes that there is nothing better than hearing authors and actors live. We hope you’ll join us for ‘Second Sundays at Sudwerk.’”

