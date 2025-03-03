A jam-tastic National Strawberry Day

From farm to fork, there’s no wrong way to enjoy this berry delicious holiday

Happy National Strawberry Day! Every year on Feb. 27, strawberry lovers unite to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile fruits. Whether you enjoy them fresh, dipped in chocolate, blended into smoothies or baked into delicious treats, strawberries add a burst of flavor and a pop of color to any dish. Their natural sweetness, vibrant red hue and countless health benefits make them a true staple in kitchens worldwide.

But why stop at just eating strawberries? Don’t be straw-dinary, try something new. There are plenty of fun and creative ways to celebrate National Strawberry Day. From trying out new recipes to hosting a strawberry-themed party, this day is the perfect excuse to indulge in everything strawberry.

Make strawberry-themed recipes

One of the best ways to celebrate this day dedicated to strawberries is by making strawberry-inspired dishes. The possibilities are truly endless! One delectable dessert to make is cheesecake-stuffed strawberries, a simple yet decadent treat that requires just a few ingredients and a few minutes to prepare. If you’re in the mood for something with a classic touch, a strawberry shortcake is a perfect way to commemorate this holiday. Even breakfast can be strawberry-themed. Imagine starting your day by whipping up some fluffy strawberry pancakes, oatmeal topped with fresh berries or a strawberry smoothie.

Create a strawberry spa experience

Did you know strawberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, making them a great natural ingredient for skincare? While eating them is the best way to get these nutrients, try a strawberry face mask or a strawberry sugar scrub for a refreshing at-home spa treatment and a fun step in your skincare routine.

Host a strawberry-themed party

Turn National Strawberry Day into a full-fledged celebration, gathering your friends and family for an evening filled with trying new treats and drinks. Set up a strawberry-tasting station, featuring different strawberry desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries, strawberry tartlets and strawberry shortcakes. You can even decorate with pink and red hues. It’s a fun and festive way to share your love for this fruit with others.

Visit a local strawberry farm

Living in Davis means being near the heart of incredible agriculture, especially strawberry farms. Take advantage of the rich farmland by checking out a few nearby places for strawberry picking like Yumm Strawberry Farms in West Sacramento or Eatwell Farms in Dixon. Picking fresh strawberries straight from the vine is not only a great way to enjoy the freshest fruit possible, but it also supports local farmers and allows you to appreciate the hard work that goes into growing this beloved berry.

National Strawberry Day is a wonderful time to appreciate this delicious fruit in all its forms. Whether you’re baking up a storm or simply enjoying them fresh, there are countless ways to make this day extra special. So grab a basket of strawberries and celebrate in style!

