The best of coming-of-age rom-com movies

For a sweet and inspiring movie night, try one of these films

By NATALIE SALTER—arts@theaggie.org

There are few genres of film as comforting as the coming-of-age story and the rom-com. The former shows us that we’ll all have a chance to blossom and grow into new, braver and perhaps wiser individuals; the last instilling hope that true love, with all its dramatic declarations and heart-fluttering first kisses, is still alive and real.

Naturally, the intersection of these two realms of storytelling is bound to create a beloved new genre, in which finding love and finding yourself can happen within one another. There’s a lot that we can learn from these films– not only will you find yourself laughing and blushing watching each of them, but you’ll also be inspired to chase your dreams and fearlessly pursue the things that make life invigorating.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) dir. Susan Johnson

Hopeless romantic Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) is perfectly happy to keep her wishful thinking safe inside her head, dreaming of true love while baking or cleaning her room rather than chasing a real (and thus terrifying) relationship. But when a series of private letters she wrote to previous crushes get sent out, there’s no chance of hiding now.

To avoid trouble with the boy she’s been obsessed with for years– who also happens to be her older sister’s ex-boyfriend — she strikes up a deal with popular athlete and fellow letter-recipient Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) to pretend to date in order to make their respective crushes jealous. Of course, neither of them is prepared for the feelings that bloom between them along the way.

Lara Jean’s experiences throw her into a journey filled with love and self-discovery, making “To All The Boys” a perfect example of a coming-of-age rom-com. While finding a swoon-worthy romance that she thought was just a fantasy, Lara Jean also learns to be confident and self-assured in pursuing what she wants. If you consider yourself a hopeless romantic, take Lara Jean’s story as a reminder to take that leap, even if it might be scary. Staying in your comfort zone is safe, but your dreams won’t come true until you’ve fully stepped out of it and taken a big risk.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) dir. Gil Junger

In a contemporary twist on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” the beloved 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You” begins with shy new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) falling in love at first sight with the pretty and popular Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik). However, he quickly faces two obstacles in his pursuit of Bianca. One is the fact that she can’t date until her older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) does; the other is that Kat is a headstrong, proudly feminist rebel who has no interest in dating whatsoever.

To win Bianca’s affection, Cameron makes it his mission to find a guy for Kat, convincing the vain Joey (Andrew Keegan) to pay the delinquent Patrick (Heath Ledger) to sweep her off her feet. The two love stories — Bianca and Cameron, and Kat and Patrick — intersect, as real feelings grow in unexpected ways.

Not only is “10 Things I Hate About You” sure to bring a smile to your face, but it will also deliver an important message for anyone who relates to either of the two very different Stratford sisters. Kat learns to be vulnerable with her loved ones rather than shield her heart from everyone, and Bianca learns that real connection and joy are better than chasing what’s popular or conventional. Either way, it’s a poignant reminder that sometimes, finding happiness means defying the expectations others have set out for you and that it’s okay to be a little unconventional in the pursuit of a life worth living.

Clueless (1995) dir. Amy Heckerling

Another clever 90’s adaptation of a classic work of literature is “Clueless,” deriving its plot from Jane Austen’s “Emma.” Pretty, popular and rich protagonist Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) has everything she could want — except a good grade in debate class, no thanks to her grumpy teacher. Hoping to negotiate her way into an “A”, Cher covertly sets him up with another faculty member and discovers she has a talent for matchmaking along the way.

Of course, trouble still finds its way into Cher’s glamorous life. She finds herself mentoring the sweet outcast Tai (Brittany Murphy) in the ways of being popular, all while her frustrating step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd) gives her flack for her vanity and naivety. Cher gets both the coming-of-age and romcom treatment, falling unexpectedly in love while learning how to be more selfless and thoughtful in how she treats the people around her.

There’s lots to love about “Clueless,” its bright cast of characters and playful sense of humor being particular standouts, but there’s a lesson to be learned from it too. That is, doing good things for others for their sake rather than for yours is one of the best things you can do for the world. Kindness and thoughtfulness will not only make the people around you happier but will bring light to your own life as well. And who knows — maybe, just like Cher, you’ll tumble into a wonderful love story of your own as a result.

