Bake your way to serenity

No matter the question, cookies are always the answer

By MOLLY THOMPSON – mmtthompson@ucdavis.edu

Sometimes, I wonder if my roommates look forward to midterm season because it means our cookie jar will always be full.

Like many of us, I’m a stress-baker — when I’m overwhelmed, I head to the kitchen. There’s something undeniably soothing about taking the time to whip up a batch of brownies or rice crispy treats. Baking is a coping mechanism utilized by many, in no small part because it’s effective. Why? These are my theories.

Firstly, taking the time to make baked goods gives you a break from academic work or other burdens that may be weighing you down. Spending an hour or two in the kitchen allows you to put some space in between yourself and your stressors, giving you something else to focus on. With that extra breathing room and an excellent distraction, problems start to feel a little less looming and intense.

Secondly, baking is a very tactile task. Measuring ingredients, mixing them together, kneading, shaping dough, washing dishes and all the other manual aspects of creating food channels energy into your hands. It’s grounding, and it helps you redirect your anxiety into something physical. Placing your brain into your fingertips and concentrating on the tangible sensations of baking — even if it’s not a conscious choice — is a very effective method of stress relief.

Above all, I think the biggest reason why baking is so enticing in the face of stress is that it’s an incredibly digestible (no pun intended) project. When school, work, social issues or other problems are too mentally taxing, banana bread feels easy. It’s a task that you know you can take on, which is incredibly appealing when studying for tomorrow’s test seems overwhelming. When you pull the flour out of the cabinet and the butter out of the fridge, you know that you’ll be pulling out a delicious pan of chocolate chip blondies from the oven in an hour and a half. It gives you a sense of accomplishment and a confidence that you can carry over into studying. When staring at your computer, you feel incapable and in over your head. But, standing in the kitchen, you feel capable and successful; You can do this.

It’s different than just taking a break to scroll on your phone or do something equally passive — when you’re baking, you’re actively accomplishing something. That’s why doing something like baking is a more rejuvenating way to take a break; It keeps your brain active while still allowing it to rest.

Food is also inherently comforting. In many cultures, food is often accompanied by family, community, routine and familiarity, making it an aspect of our lives that we tend to gravitate toward when we’re feeling out of sorts. Snickerdoodle cookies might bring forth fond childhood memories and comfort. Making brownies from a family recipe might transport you back home where you’re cared for and protected — somewhere you feel safe.

Cookies are more than just cookies; they’re vehicles for tranquility. Muffins bring joy as well as sustenance, and blueberry cobbler is just as full of rejuvenating energy as it is antioxidants and sugar. I truly believe baking is one of the most enjoyable and effective ways to relieve stress, and it’s greater than the sum of its parts. After all, at the end of your project, you won’t just be ready to take on all that studying, you’ll also have a delicious plate of brown butter chocolate chip cookies.

