West Coast or East Coast — which side are you on?

My unique experiences living on both sides

By ELLIE NOH — eenoh@ucdavis.edu

From the West Coast’s popular hamburger chain In-N-Out Burger to the East Coast’s famous bagel bakeries, where do the biggest distinctions between the two coasts lie?

Growing up on the East Coast and attending college in California, one of the main differences I recognize is the weather. I am generally accustomed to the more seasonal temperatures on the East Coast, consisting of snowy days and hot summers. In Davis — even during this time of year — I feel comfortable wearing shorts outside, which is not common on the East Coast considering that my hometown is currently experiencing heavy snowfall.

With my acclimation to significantly milder weather patterns, people from my hometown might even consider me out of place, given that I am no longer used to the colder climates of the East Coast and seem to be too comfortable with temperatures in the 40s and 50s here in California. While I am grateful for not walking through a foot of snow from my dorm to the Memorial Union, I do miss going outside and being met with a winter wonderland in my own backyard.

With regard to fashion, I frequently see passersby on the East Coast with thick coats, worrying about wearing at least three layers of clothing to make up for the cold weather. I realize that being in California makes it easier to get ready, as I often don’t have to check the weather knowing that, either way, it will be much warmer than what I’ve experienced growing up. Even though it gets very hot in Davis over the summer, I prefer handling high heat levels for a few months rather than lingering in freezing temperatures for long periods of time.

When comparing areas with popular tourist attractions such as Los Angeles and New York City, each location has its own unique features. A day in New York can include visits to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, grabbing $1 pizza, looking up at skyscrapers and transportation underground using the subway system. On the other hand, a day in Los Angeles can include gazing at the Hollywood Sign, visiting attractions such as Disneyland and relaxing on the Santa Monica Pier.

With these vast differences, it’s difficult to choose one over the other. While I prefer being surrounded by palm trees and having better access to beaches, so much is still left for me to explore before I can truly choose between LA and NYC. In the future, I hope to live on the West Coast rather than the East Coast as it is a new environment for me with so many different opportunities for exploration. With warmer, gentler weather and more convenient access to both urban, rural and beach life, the West Coast beats the East Coast in achieving that harmony.

As there are distinct variations between the two coasts, it is important to recognize that it all depends on personal preference. Some might want to experience snow as a yearly occasion, while others might want to be in warmer climates year-round. I’ve also yet to discover and learn about areas beyond well-known cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles. However, considering these aspects, life on the West Coast is the most enjoyable experience so far, and I am leaning towards recognizing it as the more preferable location.

