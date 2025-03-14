Graphic design is my passion

Please follow my new Etsy shop: “Designz by Designer”

By ALLISON KELEHER — adkeleher@ucdavis.edu

I recently got Canva Pro, and it has changed my life. Now that I have so much power at my fingertips, I sometimes get overwhelmed by all of my creative ideas. Not to sound cocky, but graphic design may or may not be my new career. It would be a disservice to keep this heat to myself. What is this heat you may ask? Well, you are in luck, because I have just released my new t-shirt line.

My t-shirts are special, because I am harnessing the raw energy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate groundbreaking designs. It all started when I asked my computer for a UC Davis design. It spit out a cow at me, and I bonked myself on the head because I hadn’t thought of that.

This was just the beginning; After that first design, I was able to really start cranking out ideas. It was so easy, too! I only spend one hour a week managing my business, which leaves ample time for me to keep up with my classes.

I started out by putting my designs only on white t-shirts, but now I’m thinking of expanding into other colors. It might be time, because I’ve already received five orders, meaning that things are heating up (only two of the orders were from my mom).

I even looked into trademarking my designs so that no one would steal them from me. However, it’s pretty complicated to acquire a trademark, especially when the content is AI-generated. The attorney fees alone would have cleaned me out. This business is supposed to be bringing me money; I need to cover my Canva Pro costs.

Last week, I took my designs to the craft fair near the Davis Farmers Market and they were a hit! Almost 10 people stopped to take a look. Even though only three people bought one, I felt super successful. If anyone tells you that I gave them a discount, don’t believe them. I only sell at a premium, since the designs are so good — only the best AI works for me.

I’m currently expanding my operations to accommodate the surge in demand that I’m expecting from the Craft and Vintage Fair publicity. There are currently multiple tabs open on my laptop creating content. Once I have some free time, I plan to put these beautiful designs on Canva and my dreams will become reality. I am considering contracting out a printer so that I can make these in bulk.

My mom is my biggest supporter and I couldn’t do it without her. She suggested the Etsy shop since that would help me reach more customers. It is now up and running, so please go check out my whimsical cow designs.

Disclaimer: (This article is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and the names of “sources” are fictionalized.)