Two major UC labor unions to strike systemwide April 1

UPTE-CWA 9119 and AFSCME Local 3299, representing 50,000 workers combined, will strike across all UC campuses over alleged bad-faith negotiations, staff shortages and increased healthcare premiums

By KHADEEJAH KHAN — campus@theaggie.org

Two major unions representing over 50,000 UC workers will hold a one-day strike on April 1 across all UC campuses over alleged unfair labor practices.

The University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America (UPTE-CWA) 9119, representing research and technical workers, were first to announce their strike on March 21. In their announcement, they cited unfair labor practices including increased health care premiums and a “crisis of recruitment and retention.”

“We’ve brought proposals to the table for safe staffing, career progression, work/life balance, fair pay and job security but have been met with bad-faith bargaining and unfair labor practices from UC,” UPTE said in a statement. “Enough is enough — Californians deserve better.”

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3299, representing over 37,000 service, patient care and skilled crafts workers, announced that they will strike in solidarity with UPTE, marking the third time the two unions have gone on strike in the last four months.

Most recently, AFSCME 3299 and UPTE-CWA held a UC wide strike from Feb. 26-28 where workers voiced many of the same concerns. At UC Davis, hundreds of workers from both unions participated. They had previously demonstrated in late November regarding their stalled contract disputes.

“Like us, [UPTE-CWA 9119] have been affected by UC’s bad-faith bargaining, which has been preventing them from reaching a fair and just contract,” AFSCME 3299 said in a statement.

In a statement made by the UC on March 21, the university says it has offered “strong” proposals to both unions and that the strikes may lead to financial pressure on the UC.

“At a time when the University of California is facing funding reductions at both the state and federal levels and preparing for significant financial challenges ahead, we are concerned about UPTE and AFSCME’s plans to strike again,” the statement reads. “We’re still committed to open dialogue and hope we can resolve these issues quickly to minimize disruption for our entire University community.​​​​​​”

According to a UC Davis spokesperson, instruction, patient care, research and other campus activities will continue to proceed without disruption. For the duration of the strike, Latitude Restaurant, Scrubs, The Gunrock, Spokes and the meal card office will be temporarily closed.

At UC Davis, the unions plan to picket at La Rue and Hutchison Drive, in addition to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

The strike was announced immediately after the March 17-19 Regents meeting at UC Los Angeles, where members of both unions protested unfair labor practices, including staff shortages and bad faith negotiations. Protesters were met with UCPD officers in riot gear.

Additionally, AFSCME 3299 criticized the recently announced UC systemwide hiring freeze as an “institutional failure” that they claim will exacerbate already existing staff vacancies, one of the union’s major concerns, in a statement.

AFSCME 3299 has previously stated their belief that staff vacancies are linked to a decline in real wages and the housing crisis “plaguing the university’s frontline workforce,” causing members to commute from long distances or sleep in their cars – issues they hope their strike will address.

Written by: Khadeejah Khan — campus@theaggie.org

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.