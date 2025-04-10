What the hay? It’s Picnic Day!

The 111th Picnic Day welcomes you to Wonderland

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Since its inception in 1909, Picnic Day has been one of the most anticipated events within the Davis community. Bringing with it a shower of merriment and an atmosphere of adventure, Picnic Day boasts over 70,000 annual attendees, drawing in visitors of all generations and walks of life — from current students to Davis residents to UC Davis alumni — and holding the top spot as the largest student-run event in the country.

This year, the 111th Picnic Day is set to take place on Saturday, April 12. Many regard it as a “whole-day” commitment, waking up to meet the sun, spending the day stretched out on picnic blankets or attending events around campus, then ending the night celebrating with friends and family.

The theme of the year, “Welcome to Wonderland,” plays into the whimsy associated with Lewis Carroll’s novel, “Alice in Wonderland.” The goal is to guide attendees through a one-of-a-kind, fantastical experience, with the brand new “Picnic Day Pit Stop” held on Russell Field, live performances around campus, animal-themed events, the Student Organization Fair and dozens of educational exhibitions. Other staple activities include watching the parade as it meanders through campus and downtown, cheering for your favorite dachshund at the Doxie Derby or attending the student-run fashion show at Cruess Hall.

A central reason why Picnic Day is so well regarded is the breadth of interactive opportunities available for individuals of all ages and backgrounds; It’s a day to explore what UC Davis has to offer, make new friends and reconnect with old acquaintances. As one of the busiest and liveliest days of the year, it is also a time to be extra vigilant about your personal safety and the safety of those around you.

For many UC Davis students, Picnic Day entails a vibrant party culture, with many choosing to participate in drinking and house-hopping activities. While Picnic Day is a day of celebration and general merriment, it is appropriate to conduct yourself responsibly, promote a welcoming environment to all, make smart, healthy choices and take preventive action if you are in any situation that could lead to potential harm.

This includes being mindful of your surroundings when you’re out and about, along with taking care of your physical and mental health by taking breaks and staying hydrated. An event with so many attendees can quickly become exhausting and overwhelming, so please make sure to take some time and space for yourself as well. While it’s easy to get carried away, the Editorial Board urges you to always make safe and informed choices (and to have fun, of course).

Above all, Picnic Day is designed to provide everyone with a safe space to try a little bit of everything and to cater to the interests of all visitors, students and Davis residents. Whether you’re an undergraduate student frolicking in the Memorial Union Quad, a UC Davis alum shepherding their five-year-old son toward the petting zoo or a volunteer running a booth on campus, it is a celebration where anyone can be involved and feel included.

Ultimately, Picnic Day is not an event to miss: a day when the excitement is palpable in the air and months of hard work by student organizers come together to create something amazing. On this day, you can be the curator of your own adventure, a friend and a stranger, a solo traveler and a team player. Just remember: Drink responsibly, stay hydrated, bring sun protection and don’t over-do it — you deserve a day that leaves you with only happy memories.

