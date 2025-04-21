City of Davis partners with Tree Davis for annual Arbor Day celebration

The event welcomed members of the community to plant trees while spreading awareness about environmental health

On April 5, the city of Davis and Tree Davis co-hosted a tree-planting event at Robert Arneson Park in the Wildhorse neighborhood to celebrate Arbor Day. A day of observance that encourages the planting and preservation of trees, this year’s Arbor Day event saw volunteers from Tree Davis help plant trees while featured community organizations also set up tabling stands to promote other causes synonymous with the celebration.

The Tree Davis organization’s main goal is to promote the well-being of Davis’ climate readiness and health through planting trees and nurturing the natural landscape. A Davis-based non-profit founded in 1992, Tree Davis has planted over 12,000 new trees, adopted highways and held community workshops to help spread awareness about tree planting, maintenance and its importance to the environment.

Ann Daniel, the president of the Tree Davis organization, provided more insight into Tree Davis’ background and its contribution to this year’s Arbor Day celebration.

“It’s to promote trees and healthy green spaces and so the mission was originally to plant trees,” Daniel said. “We work in partnership with the city of Davis, and we have an agreement with them to plant trees and take care of it for its first five years of establishment. It’s really valuable to the community to plant trees in public spaces like parks as well as public easements and other public areas in the community.”

Daniel, who has been on Tree Davis’ board for over a year, first joined the organization after volunteering at one of their designated green spaces. These green spaces are areas within Davis that Tree Davis manages to promote climate friendliness. Now, as the president of the organization, Daniel works to help oversee the Arbor Day celebrations.

“It was a collaborative event with the city of Davis and Tree Davis,” Daniel said. “Then, we had some other community partners that tabled and provided information to residents that visited us as we were planting the trees and talking about the value of trees.”

The community organizations who tabled included the UC Davis Arboretum, Davis Picks It Up, Davis Community Action Network and Master Gardeners.

David Robinson, a longtime member of Tree Davis and former board president of 13 years, praised both the community groups and student volunteers.

“The various volunteer groups, like Davis Picks It Up, have a niche, just as we have a niche,” Robinson said. “All these groups that pop up every now and then are doing amazing work behind the scenes. UC Davis has also provided tons of volunteers over the years and they’ve been some of the best, as they are youthful and willing to get up and plant.”

As the summer and dry season approaches, much of Tree Davis’ focus will switch to watering and maintaining their trees until fall returns. In October, as the weather cools down, Tree Davis will return to hosting more tree-planting events and adding to their green spaces. The Tree Davis website also detailed its long-term plans to continue its work in ensuring a greener and healthier city.

“Future projects include working with the City of Davis to help create a 40-year urban forest management plan, plant 1,000 trees, and implement a career and college readiness program in Urban Forestry,” the website reads. “We are committed to educating the public about trees because we view urban and community forestry as an integral part of a healthy environment. Teaching people to plant and care for trees increases environmental awareness and empowers our citizens as stewards of our community, country, and the planet.”

More information about the organization’s mission, volunteer opportunities and newsletter can be found on the Tree Davis website.

