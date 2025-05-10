Cold water, hot topic

Did I really just get nominated for this challenge?

By NEVAEH KARRAKER— nakarraker@ucdavis.edu

We’ve all seen videos of the Ice Bucket Challenge by now — either done by a celebrity or peers. It’s no surprise that another 2010s trend has resurfaced; In fact, it may stimulate nostalgia for many who partook in the challenge during middle school.

The 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge was a way to garner awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and this fundraising campaign raised millions for research on this chronic, life-altering disease. While a cure has yet to be discovered, these donations helped in the development and testing of a medication called RELYVRIO. This medication has been transformative in improving the quality of life of impacted individuals, significantly slowing ALS symptoms like muscle weakness and poor motor control.

The University of South Carolina (USC) “#SpeakYourMIND” Ice Bucket Challenge is a similar campaign to raise awareness for mental health and suicide. It’s made its way across the country, with individuals of all ages hopping onto the trend — including UC Davis students. As of now, the challenge has raised almost $250,000 for the non-profit organization Active Minds. This organization is focused on transforming the lives of youth who have been affected by poor mental health.

While many people remain enthusiastic about participating in the challenge and in its message, others expressed their vexation on social media by the implication of the Ice Bucket Challenge as a sensory representation of the symptoms experienced by those battling ALS. Yet, the purpose of this new campaign is not to minimize the seriousness of ALS but rather to shed light on another issue.

It is crucial to note that the individuals leading the campaign had no expectation of it going viral. The USC challenge was started by a small club at USC and piloted on Instagram, with the goal of raising only a few hundred dollars. These were students who took inspiration from a previously successful event with good intent — what student can’t relate to that effort?

However, instead of an awareness campaign, many saw it as an opportunity to gain popularity, have fun with friends and make jokes. While most of these are wholesome effects, it is undeniable that actions without purpose, especially when influenced by conformity, are ultimately meaningless.

On the other hand, these side effects also contribute to the appeal. They reveal that the ice bucket challenge isn’t just a fleeting trend, but rather a symbolic and intentional act. The first step toward improving mental health is to find resources and build community. In the challenge, participants tag their friends to join — creating social connections that link one person to another. It mimics the ways in which health advocacy can stem from one person and reach many people.

I doubt that many participants actually wanted a cold bucket of ice water poured on their heads and soaking their clothes. It looks miserable. Yet, that’s how degrading mental health can feel — overwhelming, abrupt and isolating. By voluntarily taking on brief, somewhat similar discomfort, participants act in solidarity and recognition, broadcasting a couple of things.

The first is solidarity — the idea that the source of any recovery is community: a reminder that we are not as alone as we may think. Mental health struggles are often hidden and suffered in silence, which frequently worsens conditions. The Ice Bucket Challenge forces visible, physical discomfort, illustrating the importance of exposing internal struggles for health-centered conversations.

The second is vulnerability — some of the most meaningful moments come from being transparent about your thoughts and emotions. I, for one, have experienced countless times that a lot of my “core memories” are rooted in sadness. These memories stick with me, not because of the negative correlations, but because of the bonds that have been formed through this grief — like receiving a sense of strength and support from late night talks with the homies. At some point in our lives, we have all endured the relief of vulnerability, and thus can relate to it.

The Ice Bucket Challenge allows us to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Getting drenched and squealing with shock on camera resembles the courage and vulnerability it takes to openly talk about mental health issues. In the end, it calls for action. Similar to the 2014 campaign demonstrating commitment to ALS awareness, the 2025 Ice Bucket Challenge demonstrates the responsibility we all have to help others heal — oftentimes through sparking conversations.

