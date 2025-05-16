LGBTQIA+ students reflect on the impact of queer stereotypes

UC Davis students discuss misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community

By GRACIELA TIU — features@theaggie.org

Although the LGBTQIA+ community has been increasingly growing in visibility over the past several years, many queer students at UC Davis say they still encounter frustrating stereotypes — whether about their physical appearance, how they should act or even just portrayals of queerness in different forms of media.

One student, who wishes to remain anonymous, described some common assumptions she experienced due to her identity as a bisexual woman.

“Some common stereotypes I have encountered as a bisexual female include commentary on and sexualization of female and female sexual activities, asking whether I prefer men or women and consistently asking what gender is a better kisser,” the student said.

She explained how she herself has not felt any significant pressure to conform to any stereotypes, in part due to her perspective on her identity.

“I am a female who does not necessarily ‘look’ bisexual, and I have honestly not faced a lot of pressure or negative occurrences in relation to my bisexuality,” the student said. “I think that sexuality is a spectrum, and to me, being bisexual has not really changed or pressured me into becoming a specific person, since I do not view it as something that differentiates me from others.”

The student added how certain representations of the LGBTQIA+ community within varying types of media can also work to promote or defy common stereotypes.

“I think that queer representation in pop culture both reinforces and challenges stereotypes,” the student said. “For example, I believe that celebrities such as Megan Fox and Drew Barrymore challenge stereotypes about bisexual individuals. In contrast, stereotypical and exaggerated portrayals of homosexual men, such as Matthew in ‘Big Mouth,’ reinforce stereotypes and cause others to have an exaggerated view and a sort of ‘character’ that they associate with men who are homosexual.”

Stereotypes about those with LGBTQIA+ identities can also come from within the community itself, as another student, who also wishes to remain anonymous, added.

“In my community, I’ve often been called straight because of how I present myself,” the student said. “Initially, I felt as though I had to change my appearance to match my identity, but after discovering some TikTok creators, I realized that there was nothing wrong with my appearance and the way that I present myself.”

She also mentioned how stereotypes about different queer identities can sometimes revolve around gender expression, particularly the gender binary.

“I think the stereotypes of ‘femme’ and ‘masc’ are very much reinforced, but I also think it’s getting better,” the student said.

Another anonymous student relayed the stereotypes he has dealt with due to his identity as a gay man.

“One stereotype I’ve encountered is that when I hang out with guys, they often think I have a crush on them,” the student said. “Another stereotype is the assumption that being gay means dressing like a girl and liking ‘girl stuff.’ I haven’t been personally targeted, but I’ve heard people say things like this at school. They don’t really know what being gay actually means — they think all gay people love girly things, which isn’t true.”

He also discussed how pressure, from within or outside of the queer community, to perform his identity in a certain way can affect how others perceive him.

“People often assume I must act ‘obviously gay’ to be gay, and if I don’t, then I must not be gay,” the student said. “I’ve experienced people saying, ‘Oh, you’re not gay because you’re not showing it.’”

An additional misconception he mentioned about LGBTQIA+ individuals that feels especially harmful is the oversexualization of queer community.

“When it comes to media representation, I’ve noticed that pride festivals and the queer community are often oversexualized,” the student said. “A lot of people think being gay is just about sex, and that leads to misunderstanding[s]. Yes, at pride, people may dress boldly, but it’s usually to send a message — to express themselves in a society that doesn’t always let them.”

He wishes that more people would look beyond the oversexualization and be able to see the true beauty of the community.

“Sometimes I think the media focuses too much on sexuality instead of the broader message of acceptance and freedom,” the student said. “Being gay is about love, identity and being yourself — not just about sex.”

To him, stereotypes can often promote an unproductive and harmful culture leading to pressure and conformity, rather than freedom and self-expression.

“I believe the LGBTQ+ community is about being able to express yourself freely without judgment,” the student said. “If someone is pressuring others to conform, that’s not in line with what I believe the community should be about.”

Written by: Graciela Tiu — features@theaggie.org