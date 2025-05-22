Carlos Dominguez trial symbolizes a step toward justice for the 2023 stabbing spree victims

As the trial begins, the Editorial Board remembers and honors those victimized by the stabbing spree

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

In the spring of 2023, former UC Davis student Carlos Reales Dominguez went on a stabbing spree. The spree resulted in the death of unhoused resident David Henry Breaux and UC Davis fourth-year Karim Abou Najm. Additionally, Dominguez assaulted another unhoused resident, Kimberlee Guillory, but she eventually went on to recover from her injuries.

The Dominguez trial began on April 28, 2025, after he was deemed fit to stand trial, and it is still ongoing.

Dominguez suffered from a schizophrenic break at the time of the attacks, though this does not absolve him of his actions or imply that everyone with schizophrenia will behave violently. While this individual’s actions affected many lives in the Davis community, it’s important to remember that one person’s actions are not representative of an entire group of people. Amidst the trial, remember to have compassion for those who may be struggling with their mental health.

Although there has been extensive coverage on Dominguez and what compelled him to commit these horrific attacks, this editorial will instead focus on those victimized by these senseless acts of violence.

David Henry Breaux was a well-known fixture in the Davis community and was affectionately referred to as the “Compassion Guy” downtown. David helped create the Compassion Bench on the corner of 3rd and C Street and commonly asked community members what compassion meant to them.

“I had decided to spend the rest of my life with a pen and notepad, and asking people to share their concept of compassion,” Breaux said. “I will continue doing this until this can no longer continue.”

Former Davis Mayor Will Arnold shared his thoughts on the passing of Breaux shortly after he was identified as the victim of the April 27, 2023 stabbing.

“The death of David Breaux is utterly and completely devastating,” Arnold said in a press release. “Many of us knew David. We talked with him. We shared in his vision for a kinder world. We connected on what it means to be human and humane. David was gentle and kind, soft-spoken and thoughtful, brilliant and selfless. He will be missed.”

Karim Abou Najm was an enterprising, soon-to-be software engineer just a month away from graduating when he passed. He interned at Audible and Amazon and was a part of the University Honors Program at Davis.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May released a statement on April 30, 2023 regarding Abou Najm’s passing.

“By all accounts, he was an exceptional student, son and friend,” May said.

In April of 2024, a memorial bench was dedicated to Abou Najm to honor his legacy and impact on the Davis community. Nadine Yehya, Abou Najm’s mother, wrote the phrase on his memorial bench plaque.

“May the trees whisper his name and the birds sing his glory,” the plaque reads. “May the stars shine his light and the hearts carry his story.”

Kimberlee Guillory was unhoused at the time of the assault, sleeping in a tent at 2nd and L Street. Guillory first experienced housing insecurity after leaving her home to be a caretaker for her daughter, who was fighting pancreatic cancer. When she passed at the age of 33, Guillory stayed in a Davis encampment while waiting for low-income housing approval.

Guillory’s dog, Toby, prevented her from staying in a homeless shelter, which is why she was sleeping in a tent the night of the attack. Shortly after the stabbing, community members raised over $60,000 for Guillory through a GoFundMe.

The unhoused community was uniquely vulnerable during this period, and they deserve to be assisted in a manner that any other resident would receive, especially in times of crisis. Two of Guillory’s friends called 911 just two hours before her attack, reporting to have seen the suspect, but authorities did not respond.

The city of Davis released a statement in April of 2024 reflecting on the tragic loss of life the Davis community experienced only one year prior. Still, the words hold weight as the Dominguez trial enters its fifth week.

“In sadness and grief, there is also light and hope,” the statement reads. “Though these tragic events will always be part of our history, so will our resilience, strength and spirit. Let us endeavor to act compassionately in memory of David [Breaux] and live vibrantly in honor of Karim [Abou Najm]. Let us continue to support one another and lead with kindness.”

