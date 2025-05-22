The use of technology and its impact on the environment

Ways technological advancements can be both detrimental and beneficial to the environment

By ELLIE NOH — eenoh@ucdavis.edu

With the plethora of recent technological advancements — from electronics to artificial intelligence (AI) — there are many positive implications in terms of improved environmental measures. However, what are ways in which these technologies might negatively impact the environment?

One of the ways that these technological developments can have a detrimental impact is through their reliance on a constant source of energy. If such sources of energy are not renewable, this dependency can cause various harmful effects on the environment. This includes contributing to climate change and global warming through the combustion of fossil fuels, which causes air pollution. Additionally, energy usage can create a need for water cooling systems, in order to cool down power plants.

Another underlying effect of such technologies is the need to dispose of electronics after they are used. Commonly known as “e-waste” or electronic waste, many electronics, such as phones, are considered difficult to recycle or break down. This is due to the various mixtures of metals and toxic components that go into ensuring that they function properly.

Because of these recycling challenges, it is fundamental to dispose of these electronics correctly. Without proper disposal, such harmful components can end up in the water and in the earth, causing further pollution. Due to the constant changes and upgrades to electronics, the amount of e-waste is continually increasing. Thus, it is important to keep in mind the impact of always purchasing the newest popular item, versus maximizing the usage of the products you already have.

While it is crucial to keep in mind these various negative impacts on the environment, advancements of technology have also resulted in numerous benefits. With regards to the development of AI, it can prove helpful for environmental data analysis, especially when it comes to mapping ecosystems. Additionally, AI is now able to detect different types of waste to assist with waste sorting, which is helpful for industries such as recycling.

Within the agriculture sector and beyond, there are also improvements in terms of resource allocation. In order to support society, agriculture plays a crucial role in cultivating the food that ends up on our dinner tables. To foster environmentally friendly solutions, precision agriculture — a developing field — is actively helping to decrease the amount of fertilizer and water wasted.

Other positive results of current technological advancements include improvements to common environmental technologies used for renewable energy. This includes hydropower, wind turbines, solar panels and more eco-friendly energy strategies that replace fossil fuels.

As the need for technology increases over time, it is important to consider that there are environmental impacts accompanying these changes. While some technologies help mitigate environmental issues, they need to be managed properly to ensure a more secure pathway to a greener future.

