Sacramento band Lo-Fi Lowdown electrifies Sudwerk Brewing Co.’s outdoor patio

As part of Sudwerk’s Concert Series, patrons enjoyed spirited tunes of classic rock and blues

By PIPER AWEEKA — city@theaggie.org

Sacramento band Lo-Fi Lowdown held a set at Sudwerk Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. on May 8. The set was part of Sudwerk’s Concert Series, featuring touring and local artists for live performances.

With the sound of electric guitar, drums and banjo ringing in the air, Dana Hanson, musician and girlfriend to one of the six band members, gave a brief rundown of Lo-Fi Lowdown.

“James [Berry] is the lead,” Hanson said. “He plays banjo [and] guitar and sings. It’s really cool, because this is all really done with electric instruments. All of them play multiple instruments. They do half their own music, and then they take rock and roll and make it bluegrass.”

Clay Walton-Hadlock, mandolin and occasional guitar player, as well as backup vocalist for the band, discussed the origins of Lo-Fi Lowdown.

“[Berry] put out a Craigslist post, I want to say spring of 2021, when things were just starting to open up after [COVID-19],” Walton-Hadlock said. “He was saying he wanted to put together an americana, roots, rock, bluegrass-inspired classic rock ensemble. What I usually hear, what people are impressed by, is the vocal harmonies, which I think is unusual for an all-male band. I think what sets us apart is not only can we be a jam band, but we can also do some pretty decent open work.”

Chris Preston, a sound contractor for Sudwerk, spent most of Lo-Fi Lowdown’s performance sitting at a table nearby tinkering with sound quality. In working with the brewery, Preston expressed the success that Sudwerk’s Concert Series has had so far.

“The Concert Series has been going great,” Preston said. “It’s a great thing in the community to put on free music. Whether it’s the free Concert Series or the ticketed concerts, Sudwerk has become a really good music venue.”

Sarah Martinson, lounging in a patio chair while sipping beer, echoed Preston’s sentiment about the importance of Sudwerk’s Concert Series for the community.

“I’ve lived here [in Davis] for about two years,” Martinson said. “We come here pretty regularly, at least about once a week for the food, the drinks and also the amazing live music.”

With consensus around the success of Sudwerk’s free performances, Lo-Fi Lowdown shares an enjoyment for the Davis atmosphere. Hanson, in describing the reasoning behind this show at Sudwerk, relayed their own pleasure for the small city.

“[Berry] does all of the concert coordinating for the band,” Hanson said. “But the thing is, they like Davis. It’s Davis, and it’s fun.”

With Berry passionately harmonizing with his band behind him, Walton-Hadlock highlighted Lo-Fi Lowdown as the lead singer’s true passion project.

“[Berry] would never say it, but we all know it’s his band,” Walton-Hadlock said. “It’s his concept.”

As Hootie and the Blowfish and Lo-Fi Lowdown’s exclusive “Oaktown Buddha” reverberated into the dusk, patrons tapped their feet and sang along heartily. The patio at Sudwerk Brewing Co. was scattered with a happy audience, eating, drinking and singing along with the harmonious melodies.

Preston, taking a break from sound contracting, encapsulated the enjoyment of those listening.

“There’s no doubt about it, the five-part harmony is pretty killer,” Preston said.

