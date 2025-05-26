Yolo County appoints new director of Health and Human Services Agency

Effective June 4, Mónica Morales will take on the director role for HHSA

By OLIVIA HOKR — city@theaggie.org

Yolo County recently announced the appointment of a new director of the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), Mónica Morales.

The HHSA provides a wide variety of services dedicated to promoting health and safety throughout the county. The department ranges from services to assist the community with behavioral and mental health, homelessness, substance use, public health and various welfare programs.

Morales previously served as director of the Health Services Agency for Santa Cruz County. She received a master of public administration in public policy and administration from Columbia University and has a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from UC Santa Cruz.

In the press release shared by Yolo County, Chair of the Board of Supervisors Mary Vixie Sandy and County Administrative Officer Mike Webb expressed enthusiasm for Morales’ appointment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mónica Morales to Yolo County,” Vixie Sandy said in the press release. “Her demonstrated success in managing complex health and human services systems, along with her commitment to innovation and equity, make her an exceptional choice to lead HHSA. [Morales’] collaborative leadership style and strategic approach will strengthen our ability to serve residents and address the growing needs in public health and human services.”

Webb, who worked for the city of Davis for nearly three decades and recently took the position of Yolo County administrative officer, reflected on Morales’ work history and professional skills that make her the right fit for the job.

“With her extensive professional experience and leadership in the critical services that HHSA provides to our community, and her expertise in navigating challenging resource constraints, [Morales] is the right person at the right time for Yolo County,” Webb said in the press release. “[Morales’] strategic thinking, collaborative approach, and proactive communication skills will facilitate continued effective and efficient delivery of vital services and partnerships to those most in need. I am excited to welcome [Morales] on board as a dynamic leader of the Yolo County HHSA team.”

In her previous role as director of the Health Services Agency, Morales directed reforms concerning welfare programs, mental health services, substance abuse, emergency medical services, public health and clinical services.

Morales is filling the spot of Nolan Sullivan, who previously held the position from 2007 until early 2025. During this time, he was a division director, supervising all of Yolo County’s eligibility and employment programs. He now works as the director of the Department of Health Services for Sonoma County.

Morales shared her appreciation and eagerness to serve the people of Yolo County and promote health and safety in the press release.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated HHSA staff and community partners to advance the health and social needs of the community in an equitable way during these uncertain times,” Morales said.

