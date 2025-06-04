You can pluck your roots from the ground and plant them elsewhere

Even though it doesn’t feel like the grass is greener on the other side, it probably will be

Like many fourth-years making the time to write down their parting words, I too have fallen victim to procrastinating my final sentiments at The Aggie. My time at the paper started very organically when a good friend of mine and then Managing Editor, Katie DeBenedetti, asked me for a recommendation on a good book to read. Much to her liking, I rambled for over 20 minutes on how “Normal People” and “The Virgin Suicides” altered my brain chemistry for the better. After heading my long-winded recommendation, she suggested that I apply to write for the arts and culture desk — so, here we are.

It took me a while to find my footing in Davis. I made the leap from the East Coast, confident in my decision when I graduated high school, only to discover that moving across the country wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be — shocker. Before I had found The Aggie, I was just another English major who had no idea what I wanted to do with my love for writing. I was so confident in my foundation, the interests that allowed me to stay grounded in my environment and the fear of not finding that same security in college terrified me. Everything that I felt connected to and appreciated was thousands of miles away, and I wasn’t sure that I would find that Davis.

The Aggie was just the catalyst for me finding something meaningful to put my time into that would benefit my community. Since then, I have joined organizations and made friendships that I would have otherwise never made had I not been afraid to ask questions and get involved. Davis gives you all the resources to navigate the tedious process of finding out what kind of person you want to be. What they don’t tell you before coming here is that you have to make those decisions for yourself. There isn’t going to be someone holding your hand and guiding you through it, but there will be people extending one if you are willing to take it.

I know this column has thrown the most random advice your way, but I guess what I’m trying to say is that if you too have this same fear of not feeling rooted within your surroundings, know that you will be fine. Stay after class to talk to your professor, tell that person that you like their shoes, sign up for local volunteer opportunities, go to that houseshow, try that restaurant that you have had your eye on, get out of Davis — fill the time that you have while you have it.

If you have made it to the end of my column, I urge you (in typical Ed Board fashion) to say “yes.” Ground yourself in new outlets, experiment with what you are good at and cherish how easy it is to connect here. The real world is scary from the vantage point of a small college town, but carry the things that have made you feel grounded in who you are here and plant them where you go next. Carry bits of Davis with you and sprinkle them in new places. You don’t need to start over entirely, but see what new things will bloom from what you grew in Davis (apologies, had to end on a cheesy note).

