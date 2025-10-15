So you’re sick…

The Editorial Board’s guide to getting through the frat flu (or any other seasonal illness you may be facing)

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD — opinion@theaggie.org

It seems to be that time of year in Davis where people all around us are succumbing to the common cold or some other virus (the members of this Editorial Board being no exception). An unfortunate reality of the quarter system is that being taken out by sickness can result in missing out on more classwork and lectures than one may expect. With stormclouds ahead and midterms around the corner, we’ve compiled some of our go-to tips to fight off the worst of seasonal illnesses and get you back on your feet.

As always, take our advice with a grain of salt; we’re students, not medical professionals. Be sure to go to your doctor regularly and when symptoms persist.

Tips for when you are sick

This cannot be overstated, but drink water regularly and stay hydrated. Experts say that adult males should drink 15 cups of water daily and adult females should drink 11 cups. You may have to drink a little more if you are sick, depending on your symptoms. Stick to clear fluids, like water, juice or broth. For boost, consider taking water with electrolyte powder or vitamins, like zinc or vitamin C.

Hot tea with honey does wonders for congestion and sore throats, but beware that not all teas are made equal. Herbal varieties are usually recommended; we like tea with turmeric, lemon echinacea and ginger. Avoid teas with caffeine, like black, green or oolong tea. Caffeine is a diuretic and can actually be dehydrating when sick. For that reason, avoid energy drinks and prioritize getting rest.

On that note, get plenty of sleep. Your body needs rest to recover effectively and help fight off infections.

If you have headaches and nausea, peppermint oil can sometimes help relieve symptoms. Sinus rinses can alleviate congestion, and gargling warm salt water helps soothe scratchy throats.

Try to communicate with classmates to stay informed on what you’ve missed in class (and offer notes in return if or when they are the ones stuck at home). Lecture capture can sometimes miss details and an in-person source of information is always helpful. Likewise, make sure to check syllabi for attendance and excused absence policies before emailing professors and teaching assistants.

Importantly, try to keep a positive mindset. No one likes being sick, but falling into doomism and despair — rather than keeping a recovery mindset — only creates extra hurdles for you to surpass. Give your body the time it needs to recover and avoid leaning into negative thoughts.

Tips for general well-being

Once you’ve recovered, there are several steps you can take to help prevent catching another virus. Daily exercise, including regular cardio, gets your heart pumping and keeps you healthier overall. Not all exercise has to be high-intensity: walking, yoga and other low-impact activities can be incredibly effective in their own right.

Even after having lived through a global pandemic, personal hygiene seems to be lacking among many. Wash your hands thoroughly, and consider carrying hand sanitizer or wet wipes in your school bag.

Staying hydrated is a lifelong, 365-days-of-the-year goal too — carry around a reusable water bottle and refill it often. Likewise, try to eat healthy and maintain a proper, balanced diet. Make sure to hit all the major food groups, eat enough fiber and protein and avoid processed and sugary foods.

Once the storms have passed, go outside! Fresh air can help regulate the body, and connecting with nature has been linked to improvements in mood and mental health. The Arboretum is an on-campus favorite, but there are several popular hiking paths within driving distance from Davis, including the foothills in Auburn and trails at South Yuba River State Park.

Looking out for your mental health is another way to take care of your physical wellbeing. The two are closely linked, so be sure to avoid overexerting yourself. In this effort, try to make time to build and maintain strong relationships with friends — prioritizing a strong social network promotes social wellbeing, which is a key element of your mental health.

A note on vaccines

Some diseases seem to rapidly disappear from the general population for a simple reason: vaccines. Herd immunity is real and vaccines are safe, effective and important. Several large retail pharmacies offer free walk-in flu shots for most insurance plans.

When it comes to getting COVID-19 booster shots, narrower national vaccine recommendations under Donald Trump’s administration have limited approving vaccines to adults aged 65 years and older, along with those with immunocompromising conditions. However, vaccines remain accessible nationwide to most adults, though insurance coverage varies. The California Department of Public Health and the West Coast Health Alliance, of which California is a member state, recommend that individuals over the age of six months get vaccinated for COVID-19.

