The dichotomous politics of immigration in the modern United States

What global protests reveal about the state of our nation

By NEVAEH KARRAKER — nakarraker@ucdavis.edu

Immigration is arguably the most prevalent issue in the world right now, and the unease encompassing it isn’t leaving anytime soon.

Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Poland and Germany are being swept deep into a wave of anti-immigration protests. Although these conflicts surfaced years prior, they are now thrown into the spotlight.

In Poland, anti-immigration protests took place in more than 80 cities over the summer. In Japan, a recent influx of tourism has fueled resentment among locals, as they battle rising housing prices and pollution. In the U.K., far-right activist Tommy Robinson led 100,000 Londoners in anti-migrant sentiment just a month ago.

While many of these protestors align with extremist factions, their concerns stem from legitimate issues about housing shortages, unemployment, economic instability and the premise that the government favors foreigners over their own citizens.

Abroad, Russia’s war in Ukraine displaced millions, with over five million Ukrainians seeking refuge in neighboring European countries like Germany and Poland. The U.K., Poland and Germany are accepting numerous more international asylum applications than their resources allow, which compounds the already critical housing shortage. Even in the United States, the “American dream” feels unreachable; the “land of opportunity” is nowhere in sight, especially in the face of political unrest and a fragile economy.

It is of paramount importance that we understand these global issues, as they indirectly force the U.S. to reconsider its own diplomatic policies. When European countries turn away asylum seekers or war refugees to ease their own domestic affairs, the U.S. is the next place they turn to. This amplifies the pressure on our overwhelmed border system and stretches our thin resources. In July 2024, the Department of Homeland Security declared that asylum centers had hit overcapacity, and, in 2023, they discussed how overloaded borders create vulnerabilities that transnational criminal organizations can exploit for drug and human trafficking.

Similarly, when countries like Japan limit tourism or foreign residency, skilled workers and students migrate to countries that have more lenient customs policies. The U.S., despite the new line of federal immigration policies under the Trump administration, remains a sought-after destination for research and employment. As these influences put even more strain on the borders, it propagates its many existing vulnerabilities.

The U.S., similarly, has experienced its own stream of protests in recent months. In contrast to the far-right demonstrations in countries overseas, pro-migrant protests and demonstrations against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — such as the nationwide “No Kings” protest this past June — were a response to the actions of the Trump administration. Strict regulations on HB-1 visas have sparked tension in universities and organizations, and immigrants continue to live in fear of being one of the two million people deported by Trump’s increasingly severe policies.

Immigration is a delicate topic. Tourism and migration both enrich culture and boost economies with skilled labor and business innovation. To some, anti-immigration sentiments aren’t always rooted in opposition to diversity; instead, they can be a plea for the government to bring balance and structure to a dysregulated population. Expecting immigrants to uphold national laws, values and cultures in the process to gain citizenship is not always inherently xenophobic. Yet, unaddressed fears lapse into anger and become a driving force for violent or exclusionary public outrage.

At the core, people in the U.S. are facing the same dilemma as those abroad: Who should we help first? Should the government prioritize international citizens seeking refuge from war and homelessness, or the welfare of their own struggling people? These rampant protests represent the ongoing skirmish between globalists and nationalists: one values open borders, equity and compassion; the other sovereignty and structure. When does caution become overprotective?

Today, immigration is extremely salient, so staying informed with foreign affairs is just as vital as with domestic ones. Like the domino effect of World War II, the welfare of one country shapes the welfare of others — and America might be the next domino to fall.

Written by: Nevaeh Karraker—nakarraker@ucdavis.edu

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by individual columnists belong to the columnists alone and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie.