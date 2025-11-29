On Nov. 22, the City of Davis will hold the 37th annual Turkey Trot

Behind the scenes: Logistics, planning and community-building initiatives of the Davis Turkey Trot

BY MICHELLE BEKHTEL — city@theaggie.org

Every year, alongside the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Davis hosts an event known as the Turkey Trot. This is a running event that features multiple races for all ages. This year will be its 37th year of operation, and the event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Dave Miramontes, the executive director of A Change of Pace Foundation, spoke about the creation of the Turkey Trot.

“The Davis Turkey Trot was born out of a simple idea — to bring people together through fitness, fun and community spirit during the holiday season,” Miramontes said.

What began in 1988 as a 5K/10K run has evolved into a full day of races and activities. This day of celebration includes competitive runs, kids’ runs and a dog-friendly division. With a variety of activities, Davis residents of all capabilities are welcomed to participate.

Miramontes explained how the event has changed over the years.

“While the event has grown in size and sophistication, the heart of the Turkey Trot remains the same: celebrating community, health and gratitude,” Miramontes said.

For newcomers, the Davis Turkey Trot offers an immersive experience. Participants are greeted by enthusiastic volunteers, the North Davis fall landscape and a festive atmosphere which combines athleticism with the city’s charm.

“You’ll enjoy a supportive, family-friendly atmosphere, post-race refreshments and the chance to be part of a local tradition that’s been bringing people together for over 37 years,” Miramontes said.

The event’s inclusive design ensures that everyone, from active runners to children, find a place to participate. For instance, toddlers can participate in the Toddler Trot, which is held as part of the Kids Fun Runs in the morning. The 2-Mile Dog Jog, sponsored by the Yolo County SPCA, is a crowd favorite as well. This event celebrates these companions while also supporting animal welfare and adoption programs.

The Davis Turkey Trot is deeply rooted in philanthropy. The event organizers partner with local school clubs, organizations and nonprofits, all of which play a vital role in the event’s production. This year, the event will be supporting the Cancer Champions, which is committed to helping individuals facing cancer improve their health during or after treatment.

Miramontes noted how the event would not be possible without philanthropic partnerships.

“These partnerships reflect what the Turkey Trot is all about,” Miramontes said. “Coming together as a community to promote health, happiness and heart — all while giving back to causes that make a real difference.”

Organizing an event of this magnitude takes careful timing and planning. Planning begins in January, weeks after the previous year’s race concludes, according to Miramontes.

“We start by reviewing feedback, updating permits and confirming key dates with the City of Davis,” Miramontes said.

These recorded logistics include the course routes, safety planning and vendor coordination. Each factor is addressed early on, in order to ensure the event’s success and allow ample time to brainstorm new ways to elevate the event. Miramontes explained that each year, the course through North Davis remains relatively consistent, but there are small adjustments made in order to navigate any safety concerns.

“It’s a route runners have come to love, but we’re always looking for ways to make the experience even better,” Miramontes said.

For Miramontes, the most rewarding part of the Turkey Trot isn’t the logistics, but seeing the Davis locals come together.

“I especially enjoy seeing many familiar faces year after year, along with multiple generations participating and passing this tradition down through their families,” Miramontes said.

