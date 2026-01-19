New books for the new year

A seasonal guide to upcoming 2026 releases

Many bookworms get the most out of their year by curling up with a good novel — one that perfectly fits into the current season they find themselves in. Whether it be a strong, exhilarating story for the heat of summer or a chilling tale of fantasy for the cold of winter, here are some novels debuting this year to keep readers busy across all four of 2026’s seasons.

Spring: “My Dear You: Stories” by Rachel Khong

“My Dear You: Stories” by Rachel Khong is a collection of short stories that explores the many aspects of being human — and not so human. Khong previously published the novel “Real Americans,” a 2024 New York Times bestseller that examines race and class through three generations of a fictional family.

In this new book, Khong explores a multitude of themes that come together through various short stories, from a woman adopting a cat that can conjure the ghosts of her past lovers to the United States government formulating a drug that makes every citizen see other people as having their own personal race and gender. Khong provides new takes on complex humanity through the lens of both science fiction and fantasy — “My Dear You: Stories,” is a fresh, unique read to eagerly await during spring’s blooming atmosphere.

“My Dear You: Stories” is expected to be released on April 7. With its creative collection of stories, it’s bound to be the perfect read for early spring.

Summer: “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy

“Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy may just be the most highly anticipated novel on this list, after her debut memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died” (2022), made waves in both the literary world and everyday pop culture.

Unlike her previous book, this novel tackles a fictional story, centered around a young girl named Waldo who finds herself completely enamored with her creative writing teacher, Mr. Korgy. Featuring themes such as consumerism, loneliness and the naivete of youth, McCurdy’s new novel encapsulates enough variety of emotions and experiences to create an intricate story; one you can only give proper attention to in the long, restless summer months. “Half His Age” is set to release as early as Jan. 20. If you’re in search of a captivating, salacious read that will keep you on your toes this summer, then McCurdy’s novel might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Fall: “Japanese Gothic” by Kylie Lee Baker

“Japanese Gothic” by Kylie Lee Baker is the ideal read for fall’s spookier atmosphere. This new, sharp novel offers up two contrasting tales for the reader to delve into: one set in October 2026, with main character Lee Turner unable to remember how or why he murdered his college roommate, and one set in October 1877, where young Samurai Sen finds herself in exile and soon realizes a monster is wearing the face of her father.

Lee Baker has stated that “one of these people is a ghost, and one of these stories is a lie.” When both plots find themselves inextricably interwoven, it’s up to the reader to uncover what their connections may be to the novel’s conclusion. There is nothing better than a mysterious set of thrills to welcome you into the spooky season; “Japanese Gothic” is expected to release on April 21.

Winter: “The Red Winter” by Cameron Sullivan

Cameron Sullivan’s new release, “The Red Winter,” is the perfect fantasy read to cozy up with during the colder months of the year. A devastating love story, this debut author presents a bold narrative about purpose, power and redemption.

Set in the French countryside, this tale follows Professor Sebastian Grave, a monster-slayer in search of the Beast of Gévaudan — a real-life mystery of 18th century France — who has created quite the extensive, bloodstained winter. Sebastian finds himself on the hunt once more, determined to finish this deadly beast once and for all.

“The Red Winter” is set to release on Feb. 24 — any reader in search of a dark, fantastical read that makes the winter chill a bit more exciting should keep their eyes open for Sullivan’s debut novel.

