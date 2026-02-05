Iran needs international support and our undivided attention

The whole world will feel the consequences of ongoing events in Iran

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

On Dec. 28, 2025, the Iranian rial hit a record low against the United States dollar: $1.4 million to $1, compared to $700,000 in January of 2025. Food prices on average in Iran are about 72% higher than the previous year, and annual inflation currently rests at 40%. Deep-rooted economic inequality and unrest have shaken the country for years, and Iranian citizens have begun taking to the streets of major cities across the country. What began as protests demanding an improved economic situation, however, quickly turned into protests calling for the end of the Islamic Regime.

As the conflict in Iran unfolds, it is imperative to remember that the state has a complex history, and there are many ongoing considerations for the international community, as well as within Iran itself. While we are unable to delve into all of the details of the nation’s history leading to today, the most important thing at this time is to pay attention and keep the wants and needs of the Iranian people in mind.

Protests began late December in the Tehran Bazaar and spread rapidly, already resulting in mass casualties and a widespread media blackout. Since these protests began, over 12,000 citizens have been killed, according to calculations conducted by Iran International. The numbers reflected in mainstream media outlets report about 2,000 deaths thus far — likely largely underestimated.

The people of Iran have lived under the oppressive Islamic Regime since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Prior to the Revolution, the country was run by the Shah, or king, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi — his rule was characterized by more social freedoms but was also tainted by harsh economic inequality.

There are mixed opinions on whether the monarchy should be reinstated or if Iran should take on a new type of governmental system entirely; encouragement of Pahlavi seems to be largely symbolic — a demand for further autonomy for the Iranian people and not necessarily for a re-establishment of the same monarchical system. Protesters in major cities are seen holding Iranian flags with the symbol of the lion and sun — the previous symbol of the Iranian monarchy prior to the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian people have a long history of engaging in resistance through protest — causes ranging from student rights, ethnic rights, hijab laws, fuel prices, the “woman, life, freedom” protests after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and many others over the years. Protest movements mobilized by the people are central, yet the Islamic Regime has continually suppressed them — one of the reasons that many believe that some kind of foreign intervention is needed in order to truly free Iran.

As these demonstrations have grown increasingly violent, there is a lot of conflicting information being spread. It is crucially important to pay attention to the rhetoric being shared and make up your own mind about the ongoing events, being sure to utilize reputable and trustworthy sources. Keep the people of Iran in your mind and your eyes on the situation as it unfolds. They are deserving of autonomy and a legitimate say in how their government is operated as demonstrations escalate.

For example, many calling for the reinstating of the Shah are also calling for U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene, which he has sworn to do if casualties continue. However, as recent events in Venezuela have shown, the U.S. only seems willing to intervene in so-called ‘corrupt government systems’ when there is an economic or political incentive.

In the case of Iran, there is a lot to consider: the country’s oil, its control over the Persian Gulf, its alliance with Russia and China and many other factors, rendering it a strategic choice for many countries to intervene.

In addition, it is important to note the potential role of Israel in exacerbating these demonstrations, as one of Iran’s largest opposing forces in the region as well as one of the only countries to act offensively against Israel as the genocide in Palestine continues. Some believe that there are Mossad agents participating in protests in Iranian cities, noting also a possible positive relationship between Pahlavi, Trump and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump and Netanyahu, who have long called for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, certainly have means to gain by trying to intercept power in the country.

Whether or not you subscribe to these beliefs, whatever happens in Iran in the coming months and years will be massively consequential. When taking all of these factors into account, think critically about the motives behind those who are involved. The priority should ultimately be the well-being of Iranians — we should support them in their fight for autonomy from the current government and remain critical of those who are now trying to claim their stake over reworking its structure.

Iran is a country of unique consequence. It is one of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world; its allies — Russia and China — rival the U.S., which could create a proxy war as the U.S. considers intervening; its oil reserves are second to only Saudi Arabia in the entire Middle East and third in the world; and it is the one of only three Islamic Republics in the world. Whether there is foreign intervention, a revolution fronted by the Iranian people or another outcome, it is likely that there will be disruptions felt around the world.

What the people of Iran need as the country undergoes conflict and reform is mass international support; international institutions like the United Nations (UN), however, are restricted by the veto power held by the U.S. It is difficult to imagine more-than-symbolic power exercised by the UN in recent years. Despite declaring Israel’s atrocities in Palestine a genocide and witnessing the ongoing state-backed genocide in Sudan, neither the UN nor other global powers have done anything. These are just two examples of current injustices that are not being addressed by the institutions designed to prevent them. In spite of the symbolic importance of actors like the UN, our world is holding itself less and less accountable for crimes against humanity each year.

Throughout this time, no matter what unfolds, the entire world will feel the fallout of the events in Iran. As the situation develops, stay cognizant of all types of rhetoric being shared and bear in mind the ongoing fight of the Iranian people for freedom from the oppressive regime — no matter what the future holds for the country.

