Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By NOELLE ESCALANTE — arts@theaggie.org

TV Show: “Arrested Development” by Mitchell Hurwitz (2003-2019)

“Arrested Development” is the epitome of a classic American sitcom. Based in Orange County, the show revolves around a family trying to get their dad out of prison. A perplexed main character, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), navigates his wife’s passing with his son, George Michael (Michael Cera). From sibling rivalries to complex cousin relationships, the antics-full structure of the show ensures ongoing jokes jump from episode to episode, rewarding bingers and casual watchers alike. This show is easily a comfort piece of media for me, always giving me a good giggle.

Song: “Who Gives a Funk!?” by CUBE (2026)

CUBE is by far one of my favorite underground artists to listen to. Originally posting videos on Instagram and TikTok, this soundcloud R&B producer now works with artists overseas in Korea, along with making his own music. With this most recent release, CUBE explores a funk groove that differs from his slower Lo-Fi pop beats, bringing the same energy from his covers into his original music. A growing favorite of mine this new year, “Who Gives a Funk!?” is the perfect listen on your way to the gym or walking around campus.

Album: “Choose Your Weapon” by Hiatus Kiayote (2015)

Hiatus Kiayote is one of the most innovative neo-jazz/funk bands on the scene right now. Coming out of Australia, this band brings an eclectic mix of music theory integration and groove to each song they release, making their music texturally interesting to listen to. Their album, “Choose Your Weapon,” is a favorite of mine — with “Fingerprints,” “Atari,” “Building a Ladder,” and “Shaolin Monk Motherfunk” always on repeat.

Book: “Panenka” by Rónán Hession (2021)

“Panenka” is a beautifully haunting book that I had the pleasure of reading during the summer of my senior year in high school. With “Panenka” being the nickname for the main character, ex-soccer player Joseph is forced to reckon with his current relationships, plagued by his past mistakes that suddenly come under the spotlight. Attempting to re-knit his connection with his children and deal with disability struggles, the term “The Iron Mask” is something that is prevalent throughout the novel, describing a type of disability that often goes unseen within modern media. “Panenka” left me in shock, and Hession’s writing style left me with lines after lines highlighted throughout my copy. If you’re looking for a weekend read that’ll tug on your heart strings, don’t miss out on this novel.

