The Gorman Museum’s latest exhibition, ‘Shelley Niro,’ is not one to miss

Niro’s works stun with multimedia and photographic approaches to representing Indigenous women

The Gorman Museum of Native American Art has officially made way for its newest exhibit, highlighting longtime Indigenous artist Shelley Niro. A Bay of Quinte Kanyen’kehá:ka (Mohawk) and member of the Six Nations of the Grand River, Turtle Clan, Niro’s work centers on Indigenous women, familial ties and ancestral homages. Most notably, she creates these visual works through photography and mixed-media methods.

With her unique abilities and artistic eye, Niro described her photography as “a mirror to [herself] and to those around [her],” according to the exhibition’s wall text. Niro possesses a range of artistic talents, featured in the variety of methods used to create the pieces on display in the Gorman Museum.

“The main difference between Niro’s work and others is that it combines a lot of different mediums,” Museum Assistant Sofia Dueñas, a second-year anthropology and art history double major, said. “It provides a different kind of experience to viewers. It’s not necessarily just photography [or] just painting, but a mixture.”

Dueñas emphasized the importance of the Gorman as a museum that aims to amplify underrepresented voices like that of Shelley Niro, providing an intersectional space for all Indigenous artists to be recognized.

“A lot of her subject matter is to project more of what the contemporary, Native American woman experiences in the world,” Dueñas said. “It brings a feminine perspective and increased diversity, not only to a Native American art institution but in general — most displays in museums are by men, for men.”

Niro’s work also has a particular focus on the women who primarily surround her in real life. One of Niro’s standout pieces in the exhibition captures her own mother and daughters in two mixed-media portraits, “My Girls” and “Chiquita” (2002).

This work magnificently captures Niro’s admiration for the women in her life, her photographs demonstrating the passage of time and the depths of her relationships. Mixing mediums to present each portrait — using her own handmade and delicately crafted fabric frames — Niro is able to present photography in an entirely new way.

Museum Assistant Natalie Schermer, a second-year anthropology major, also noted the soft material seen in the frame, adorned with beads and lace work commonly seen in Mohawk culture.

“It’s unexpected — the mixed media — it’s something I haven’t seen before,” Schermer said. “It’s very striking; it incorporates different elements of traditional frames in Mohawk culture.”

Schermer shared her perspective on the different kinds of beauty to be found within Niro’s exhibition and how it may challenge the viewer to slowly analyze each work.

“You could spend so much time looking at each piece,” Schermer said. “You see something new each time. I would call it multifaceted.”

The exhibition also features Niro’s “Flying Woman” collection, which further exemplifies her interpretation of the female experience. Featuring 10 different pieces, the collection is loosely based on the Mohawk myth of the Sky Woman. The collection was developed over time, and reflects the evolution in Niro’s abilities. The pictures found in the “Flying Woman” series each feature a monochrome theme and an abstract, horizontal reflection of images across each photo’s center. The focal point of these photographs are the flying figures that span across the tops.

On April 25, those interested in learning more about Niro’s techniques and inspirations can join her for an artist talk at The Gorman Museum from 1 to 3 p.m. Schermer shared that the event will be free, open to everyone and will include refreshments.

Closing on Aug. 30, those interested have plenty of time to view “Shelly Niro” and gain a unique insight into the contemporary lives of Indigenous women.

