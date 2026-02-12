We must continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts for sovereignty

As the fourth anniversary of the invasion approaches, remember that the Russo-Ukrainian war continues to claim innocent lives

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD — opinion@theaggie.org

Nearly four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the environmental, economic and human costs are deafening. While coverage by American media remains scarce — mainly focusing on President Donald Trump’s meager attempts to wage peace and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s determined pursuit of international support — the devastating reality of this war has not faded.

Since February 2022, Russian forces have suffered nearly 1.2 million casualties. On the other side, 500,000 to 600,000 Ukrainian military personnel and civilians are missing or have been wounded or killed. When combined, this war has resulted in the highest number of casualties from any global conflict since World War II.

In this battle of attrition, Russia has succeeded in irreparably damaging not only Ukraine’s economy and resources, but also its own. Globally, Russia faces heavy sanctions from democratic nations, and as the war plows on, Ukraine’s economic growth stagnates while it works to deter Russian forces.

At the border, the kill zone stretches more than 750 miles in length, according to Ukraine’s Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. As drone warfare grows more prevalent on both sides, the zone effectively expands, increasing the deadly reach of attacks. Hampered by the determination of Ukraine’s forces, Russian troops have successfully occupied only about 20% of the land that Russian President Vladimir Putin is so stubbornly committed to seizing.

Each year, the winter season in Eastern Europe brings brutally cold temperatures and environmental hazards for those fighting on the frontlines. Aiming to worsen conditions, Russia struck the backbone of Ukraine’s power grid on Feb. 7, heavily damaging the country’s energy infrastructure and hitting high-voltage transmission lines. On Feb. 11, six Ukrainian civilians in various regions — including three toddlers and a mother and daughter — were killed in Russian missile strikes.

“Every day, Russia could choose real diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes,” Zelensky said on social media. “Moscow must be deprived of the ability to use the cold as leverage against Ukraine.”

This loss of life, while shocking and heartbreaking, has now become the new norm under unceasing daily airstrikes. Russian soldiers it seems, along with the people of Ukraine, are paying the price of the Kremlin’s senseless campaign for control. In witnessing the Russian government’s disregard for human life and its cruel pursuit of power, no one can delude themselves into believing that Putin wants an end to the war. With the fourth anniversary of the conflict fast approaching, Ukrainians and their supporters abroad must brace for a long and harrowing road to peace.

Even though the war may not be as publicized or seem as novel anymore, we must reinforce our support for the Ukrainian people — those on the frontlines and those fighting to keep their homes and livelihoods.

Razom for Ukraine, which translates to “together” in Ukrainian, offers several programs you can donate to. These include: Razom Heroes, which strengthens the front lines; Razom Health, which helps support Ukraine’s health care system and equip first responders with medical supplies; and Razom Relief, which focuses on providing food, clean water, shelter and psychological support to Ukrainian communities. Beyond these three central branches, Razom Advocacy also offers opportunities to get involved in advocating for fair legislation and community engagement in all 50 states of the U.S.

Another organization that makes a genuine impact is Sternenko Community Charitable Foundation: the largest non-government provider of first-person view (FPV) drones to Ukraine. No matter the model, these drones serve to protect Ukrainian skies — from field reconnaissance to intercepting Russian Shahed missiles. To date, the organization has purchased 259,589 drones with support from donations abroad.

Lastly, Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization and U.S.-based international charity that aims to raise awareness and provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Since its inception in 2014, the charity has engaged in a number of significant projects, from bringing back Ukrainians deported to Russia to protecting animal welfare to supporting Ukrainian teachers with online courses during the war.

These are just a few of the many organizations that directly impact the daily lives of Ukrainians fighting against Russian oppression. It’s critical to understand that for Ukraine, defeat is not an option. Losing this war would mean the fall of a democratic nation to an authoritarian regime, the extension of Russia’s influence into Europe and the erasure of Ukraine’s culture, language and identity. It would mean a destabilization of global peace: an infringement on the laws of state sovereignty and the biggest European nuclear power plant in Russian possession. Thus, Ukrainians are forced to keep fighting amidst global apathy, with ever-limited supplies and harsh conditions.

So, if you don’t have the budget to donate, what you absolutely can do is stay informed: Read about peace negotiations and the impacts of war, make a list of trusted sources and advocate for legislation and political action here in the U.S. Our government, however far it has fallen in the last year, still wields a powerful arm of influence in global politics. In petitioning your elected officials and joining protests in support of Ukrainian freedom, you can uplift your voice and the voices of those around you. Without individual action — and eventually collective action — there is no progress.

“Don’t stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on,” Zelensky said in a Sept. 24, 2025 United Nations address. “Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law and order. People are waiting for action.”

Written By: The Editorial Board — opinion@theaggie.org