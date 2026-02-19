Students and alumni share fond memories of Claude, the California Academy of Sciences’ albino alligator

Claude passed away in December 2025 at the age of 30

By NAREN KRISHNA JEGAN — science@theaggie.org

On Dec. 2, 2025, the California Academy of Sciences announced that its beloved albino alligator, Claude, passed away at the age of 30. After Claude’s passing, a necropsy conducted at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine revealed the cause of death to be liver cancer, with evidence of associated liver failure. In San Francisco, celebrations of life began immediately. Some people made life-sized Claude-shaped sourdough loaves of bread, a new namesake street and numerous storytelling circles.

Megan Stehle, a second-year environmental toxicology major, shared her appreciation for Claude.

“I’d say that I’m a really big Claude fan,” Stehle said. “I don’t see how anyone couldn’t be. I mean, not only is it really cool that people can say that they’ve had the privilege of viewing an albino alligator close up, but Claude himself was just really an exceptional being.”

Albino alligators are exceptionally rare; their characteristic, pale-white skin is due to a genetic mutation that prevents melanin production. Sticking out in the wild, their lack of camouflage makes them easy prey for predators and valuable for poachers due to their scarcity.

Louie Leon, a UC Davis alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts in Cinema and Digital Media, is a Bay Area native who recalls visiting Claude multiple times.

“I’m a big fan of crocodilians, and it’s a marvel that Claude was able to survive at all,” Leon said. “He was amazing to see, but there was a realization that alligators, especially ones with albinism, aren’t the most active animals. I think I only saw him move twice. One time I saw him go from the land into the water, which was cool.”

Lydia Wang, a third-year biotechnology major, was another one of the lucky few to see Claude in action.

“I remember seeing Claude when I was younger and recently went back to see him with my girlfriend and her family,” Wang said. “He’s always been one of my favorite parts of the California Academy of Sciences. It felt like seeing an old friend.”

To many UC Davis students and alumni, it is clear that Claude played a huge role — not only as an icon of the California Academy of Sciences and the city of San Francisco, but also for individuals.

“I think if I had to say what my favorite sighting of him was, it would be from a visit during a time when my dad was in the hospital,” Stehle said. “It’s kind of crazy to say, but seeing Claude just lazing about managed to inspire something inside of me. Seeing a creature as rare and improbable as him made me feel a sense of hope — like everything was going to be okay. It still seems so silly to look back and say I was inspired by an albino alligator, but he was just that amazing.”

Claude’s life, which exceeded the typical life span for an albino alligator in the wild, did not come as a surprise for many admirers.

“I was sad, but it wasn’t shocking,” Leon said. “Knowing how old he was and how hard it was to live as an albino ectotherm, he realistically should have died years ago […] Still, I’m glad he lived a full, healthy life considering the cards he was dealt.”

Wang shared some of the emotions she felt after reading the headlines.

“Devastation,” Wang said. “My girlfriend’s mom texted to see if I was ok after she heard the news as well, which I was not.”

Stehle recalled the shock she felt after hearing of Claude’s passing.

“A part of me didn’t want to believe it,” Stehle said. “Even now, there still remains a heavy sadness in my heart for him. At the very least, I can take comfort in the knowledge that he was loved by many, and that he will definitely not be forgotten by anyone anytime soon.”

Claude was not only special in his rarity as an albino alligator; he meant many things to the individuals who saw him. Although he has passed on, the smiles and memories that he brought to those who visited him at the Academy will not soon be forgotten.

Written By: Naren Krishna Jegan