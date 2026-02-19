Warding off the winter blues

The Editorial Board’s recommendations for combatting seasonal depression





By THE EDITORIAL BOARD — opinion@theaggie.org

Spring may be just around the corner, but the winter blues are still hanging on to the newly budding leaves. With the chill of winter quarter comes gloomier weather, fleeting sunlight and often-overwhelming workloads — a recipe for “seasonal depression,” or seasonal affective disorder, to come rushing in alongside the changing seasons. Without the warmth of the holidays to chase away the cold and lonely nights, winter’s trademark dreariness is intensified.

General sadness, disinterest in usual activities and sleeping too much or too little can accompany the loss of warmth in the air. While the sky may be covered in perpetual fog, the city’s gloomy overcast does not have to inhabit your mind and body. If you’re finding yourself running out of steam, the Editorial Board has compiled a few tips for getting through the rest of winter quarter intact.

Protect your general health and well-being:

Dry hands and chapped lips are not the only physical manifestation of the winter season. Amid impending deadlines, an ever-growing workload and limited hours of sunlight, it can be easy to inadvertently trade self-care for burnout. Staving off the winter blues starts with you — it is impossible to guard against seasonal depression if your physical and mental health are being neglected.

As one of the side effects of the colder season, decreased sunlight levels can lead to vitamin D deficiency and a worsened mood. A nutrient necessary for bone health, neuromuscular health and immune system support, vitamin D intake can be boosted through supplements and vitamin D-rich foods like egg yolks, breakfast cereals and even juices or milk. Maximizing time spent in the daylight by waking up early, implementing tools like light therapy and artificial sun lamps or simply watching the sunset can also help counter decreased sun exposure.

Encourage yourself to try new hobbies:

While the traditional tips and tricks for battling seasonal depression involve supplemental light and looking after your general well-being, the Editorial Board proposes hobbies and activities as an additional shield against the frigid air. Hobbies have been shown to positively impact mental health, with studies reporting “more happiness, fewer symptoms of depression, and higher life satisfaction” after their implementation.

Hobbies, an often-difficult feat for busy university students, are tossed to the backburner with the conclusion of winter break and its four weeks of freedom. However, it is possible to strike a balance between academic responsibilities and creative endeavors, even as coursework and campus jobs resume. A new activity — whether it’s physical, mental or artistic — can bring back the warmth and light missing from the winter season.

For those looking to embrace the coziness accompanying the cold, activities like cross-stitch kits, knitting projects or adult coloring books can be a way to channel your inner grandmother or childlike whimsy. If you don’t fall under either end of that spectrum, consider cozy gaming to feel like a winner, puzzles and scrapbooking to stimulate your brain or calm workouts like yoga to settle your mind and body. No matter what you choose, any hobby under the sun will infuse your breaks from coursework with a new adventure and personal growth.

Pursue social interaction and self-care:

One of the key warriors in your fight against seasonal depression is connecting with others. Even with conflicting class schedules, daily coursework deadlines and demotivation to spend time outside, the winter season does not require alone time spent indoors. Social connection is cited as being influential for positive mental and physical health, and — while self-isolation can be tempting — try to work in gatherings with friends, meetings with clubs or study groups with peers.

Despite the cold, attend local trivia nights, host movie and game nights or put together a dinner party for your friends. If none of these work for you, don’t forget that being your own friend can be a forgotten art. The time you spend crafting alone in your bed, walking along the Arboretum or cooking your favorite dinner is you building a relationship with and caring for yourself. If your friends are busy or you’re struggling to meet new people, remember that the person you already know best is yourself, and a hang-out session alone can be the best there is.

While these recommendations can be a helpful aid during the year’s gloomiest months, depression can persist despite your best efforts. As a student at UC Davis, you have access to Student Health and Counseling Services for mental health support, including free therapy appointments and 24/7 crisis counseling. If you’re in need of support, visit Aggie Mental Health’s “I Need Help” page for immediate resources. As we begin the final weeks of winter quarter, remember to take care of yourself, give yourself grace through burnout and don’t hesitate to utilize the mental health resources available to you.

