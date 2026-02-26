Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By SAMUEL RUIZ — arts@theaggie.org

Album: “The Crux” by Djo (2025)

You have probably recently learned that Joe Keery (stagename “Djo”) is not only an actor, but also a musical artist. His viral song, “End of Beginning,” reached the No. 1 spot on Spotify for multiple days in a row. If you’re even slightly interested in hearing more of his music, then his newest album, “The Crux,” is a great place to start. In a departure from his previous albums that were heavily synth-based, “The Crux” is distinctive for its more natural, guitar-driven sound. Djo creates such a relatable feeling throughout his lyrics, which explore fear of the future, the search for love, breakups, accepting identity and even longing for the safety of our parents. I love this album because it really does feel like a natural expression of a normal 20-something-year-old’s emotions. With a mix of soft jams, piano-driven ballads, choirs and what seems like 30 different guitar sounds, this album is absolutely in my top 10 most enjoyable listens ever.

Standout Tracks: “Link,” “Potion,” “Egg,” “Basic Being Basic” and “Golden Line”



Album: “Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends” by Coldplay (2008)

I am here to tell you that this is the greatest album of all time. Whether you like some Coldplay songs or think they’re an awful band, I need you to listen to this album from start to finish. You’ve likely heard the most popular song from the album, “Viva La Vida,” but there is so much more raw emotion and sound across the record that needs your attention. Almost every song flows into the next. You get an array of emotions, from angst and regret to uncertainty and confusion, to pure bliss and a celebration of life and love. The album cover, a painting of the French Revolution, perfectly represents the sound of the album. It presents listeners with a journey where hardships, the reasons we might willingly put ourselves through them and the process of discovering purpose in life are center stage. Coldplay’s fourth album, produced by Brian Eno, is such a complete record — one with absolutely no skips. Playing the album all the way through in a single listen is one of the greatest possible experiences in life.

Standouts: “Cemeteries of London,” “Yes,” “Strawberry Swing” and “Death and All His Friends”

Album: “The New Abnormal” by The Strokes (2020)

This album is amazing and probably the fastest record to ever reach all-time favorite status in my imaginary tier list — an amazing statement considering I had never even heard of The Strokes before this album (which was actually their sixth release). Classified by some as a post-punk or garage rock band, the album The Strokes present is much more mature than the emo, teenager vibe you might be imagining. The album’s sound is a mix of synths and electric guitars, with some songs leaning more to one side than the other. The themes include remembering the past, moving toward the future, getting older and the connections we make throughout life. There is plenty of energy and moments of reflection in this album, which creates an emotional experience for any listener. Fun fact: “The New Abnormal” was the first vinyl I ever owned, which I bought two weeks after discovering the album.

Standout Tracks: “The Adults Are Talking,” “Bad Decisions” and “Ode To The Mets”

Album: “Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings (1973)

Most people have heard of the Beatles and Paul McCartney. “Blackbird,” “Yesterday,” “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude” are some of the most popular songs ever released. But did you know that McCartney released his own music even after the Beatles broke up? “Band on the Run” is Paul’s fifth album post-Beatles and his third with the band Wings. The album opens with title track “Band On The Run,” a 5-minute medley which is basically three songs in one. Presenting a chaotic, silly but comfortable sound, the song sets the stage for the rest of the album. As always, McCartney’s vocals stand out and lead the way. Depending on the song, his voice changes between being soothing and an energy-filled, close-to-shouting sound. Combined with some amazing guitar playing and catchy basslines, “Band on the Run” is one of my favorite McCartney-involved albums ever.

Standouts: “Band On The Run,” “Jet,” “Bluebird” and “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five”