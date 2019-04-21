Tenth annual “A Taste of Davis”

City of Davis celebrates food with 19 purveyors offering samples to those who purchase tickets

From baked goods, pizza and wines to specialty brews, the City of Davis recruited 19 companies to offer food and beverage samples to those who attend this year’s celebration of food: A Taste of Davis.

The event will take place on April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Davis Odd Fellows Lodge Hall downtown at 415 2nd Street Each year, The Odd Fellows offers up invitations to various businesses willing to showcase what they do best.

“We invite restaurants, breweries, wineries, dessert houses, etc. to participate,” said Dan Rosenberg, the co-chair of A Taste of Davis. “It is by invitation only. We do not charge them to participate. They agree to provide samples to the guests. This year, we have 19 purveyors in the Taste of Davis. Tickets are $20 per person, and for that price, guests sample food and drink from these 19 purveyors. It started as another community function of the Lodge, featuring the town’s restaurants, wineries and breweries for the enjoyment of the community.”

Rosenberg has played a huge part in putting on this event since the first year the festivity started. He described the function as “probably the premier social event for the City of Davis” and explained how much of a bargain it is to have access to 19 businesses for $20.

Ticket sales have been open since March 16 and will last until the day of the event if space is available. Presale tickets range from $20-25 at the door, and individuals may acquire a ticket beforehand at The Avid Reader in downtown Davis.

Securing a ticket allows people access to drink and food from the following cafes, caterers, restaurants and breweries: Chay Corner, Chickpeas, Common Grounds, DeVere’s Irish Pub, Dunloe Brewery, The Hotdogger, Jack’s Urban Eats, Lamppost Pizza, Lazi Cow, Let Them Eat Cake, Matchbook Wine Company, Sudwerk Brewing Company, Sundstrom Wines, Seasons Kitchen and Bar, Solomon’s Delicatessen, Three Mile Brewing Company, Turkovich Family Wines, Upper Crust Baking Co. and Water Pig.

Each year, the 300 men and women that make up the fellowship choose a company to donate a share of the money raised to. This year’s beneficiary for the event is the Yolo Food Bank.

“What an exciting honor for Yolo Food Bank to benefit from this 10th annual event,” said Joy Cohan, the director of philanthropic engagement for the Yolo Food Bank. “Bringing together a celebration of Davis’ food and beverage purveyors to support those in the community who are not able to dependably provide nutritious food for themselves and their families is both a brilliant and meaningful selection on the part of Davis Odd Fellows. Yolo Food Bank is deeply grateful for this opportunity.”

Students, staff and faculty interested in volunteering with Yolo Food Bank are welcomed and encouraged. More information about volunteer roles and how to become involved can be found on the Yolo Food Bank website.

The Davis Odd Fellowship hopes to provide another successful year of wine and food tasting as residents inside and outside of Davis get a chance to experience A Taste of Davis.

“Folks enjoy the opportunity to chat with friends and neighbors, and to see and be seen,” said Lea Rosenberg, a long-time co-chair of A Taste of Davis.

The Rosenbergs urge those interested to reach out and buy tickets early as they do sell out and prices may increase.



Written by: Lauren Tropio — city@theaggie.org