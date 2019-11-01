-
Band-uh! to be permanently disbanded, university announces - September 3, 2019
-
Guest: Petition to stop paid parking in downtown Davis - 15 hours ago
-
Recent white nationalist, anti-Semitic events on campus mimic a national trend of increased rates of white supremacist propaganda - 2 days ago
-
Cartoon: Sweet Turtle Tears - 2 days ago
-
Aggies drop tough meet to third-ranked Oklahoma State - 2 days ago
-
Folk Music Jam Session in the Arboretum - 2 days ago
-
Culture Corner - 2 days ago
-
Only 4% of faculty identify as Hispanic or Latinx at UC Davis as of 2016 — though university is still working toward becoming Hispanic Serving Institute - 2 days ago
-
We should be fine with eliminating library fines - 2 days ago
-
Police warn of armed robberies in Davis, one suspect arrested - 2 days ago
-
Transition to UCPath has proved disastrous for student workers - 2 days ago
