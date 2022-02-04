Upcoming events in February

Markets, speaker events, live music and more to check out in Davis this February

By JACOB ANDERSON — arts@theaggie.org

Davis Craft & Vintage Market (Central Park Pavilion, Sunday, Feb. 6 and 20, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.):

The Davis Craft & Vintage market is offering a place to get your hands on a varied selection of local products — from stationery and pottery to food, art and plants. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live music from the New Harmony Jazz Band. Small business and independent sellers will be offering their best, so check it out if you get the chance.

Artist Talk: Kota Ezawa (Manetti Shrem Museum, Thursday, Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m.):

Koto Ezawa, most notable for his 2002 animation “Simpson Verdict,” which now resides as a permanent installation at the Museum of Modern Art, will be at the Manetti Shrem for a talk on Feb. 17. He uses a distinctive flat and unshaded style of animation to depict wrought and often racially charged moments in recent American history. Another of his exhibits, “National Anthem” (2018), uses footage of NFL players protesting police violence as an object to be reimagined in his uncanny style. The Japanese-German-American’s talk is sure to be enlightening.

“Heartbeat Opera: Beethoven’s Fidelio” (Jackson Hall, Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.):

This daring adaptation of “Fidelio” places the famed opera in a modern context, featuring a digital chorus of more than 100 incarcerated singers in the U.S. It follows the wife of a Black activist who must infiltrate the prison system in order to free her husband. Seven musicians and five singers unite to bring this vision to the stage, one that the New York Times called “Imaginative, vital and heartbreaking.”

“An Evening with Fran Lebowitz” (Mondavi Center, Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.):

Writer and keen, caustic social commentator Fran Lebowitz will be in town on Feb. 24 for an interview and Q&A at the Mondavi Center. Her hilarious essays have been collected in “Metropolitan Life” (1978) and Social Studies (1981), launching a career that has brought her countless television and speaking appearances for decades. Most recently, Martin Scorcese’s Netflix series, “Pretend It’s a City” (2021), introduced Lebowitz to a new generation of audiences.

“Ronald K. Brown and Evidence, A Dance Company” (Mondavi Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.):

Ronald K. Brown’s Evidence dance company fuses traditional African dance with eclectic, modern choreography and spoken word that revitalizes and reacquaints contemporary audiences with the joys of African art. On Feb. 26, Evidence will be performing three pieces, including “The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse” — which is inspired by John Coltrane’s “Equinox” and, according to the company, “examines the concepts of balance, equity and fairness.”

