Commentary: Are these four TikTok makeup products worth the hype?

TikTok Shop has revived the makeup community by simplifying how to shop for makeup products

By ELIZABETH WOODHALL — arts@theaggie.org

When you think of TikTok, you might think of viral trends or vlog-style clips grasping your attention for just a few seconds before moving on to the next video. Anything you’d like to find or learn about — it’s on the app. It’s a platform that serves you any type of media on a silver platter, and it’s an endless feed that can have you on your phone for five hours (or more) a day.

TikTok has recently introduced TikTok Shop, a new feature that allows anyone to showcase their products and facilitates shopping for shopping addicts like myself. If endless products being gushed about by influencers wasn’t enough, TikTok, in an effort to get more people on the shop, has provided users with unbeatable deals.

The makeup industry has been at the forefront of the success of the new feature. This sensationalization of makeup on TikTok has led to a feed filled with products that claim to be bigger, better and cheaper than the last. What better way to confirm this claim than to try a few of these makeup products on my own to see if the hype is real? Most of the products that have gone viral are available at any drugstore or makeup retailer, so these products are not exclusively on TikTok, but their promotions might be worth looking at.

Elf’s Hydrogrip Primer

Described as a “gel-based, hydrating face primer that smooths skin while gripping your makeup,” this primer’s claims are not baseless. While searching for makeup products that could withstand the test of sweat and a face mask, this primer was the stellar product that beat every other primer I tried. It has a gel consistency that, once applied, dries down quickly. This primer is not meant to set on your face while you figure out what song to add to your new “Getting Ready” playlist. It does not leave a white cast, which makes it perfect for all skin tones. For people who have dry, oily or combination skin, the product is perfect for year-round wear.

KimChi Chic Beauty’s Puff Puff Pass Set and Bake Powder

Kim Chi made it to the finals on season eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2016, and she soon after became the CEO of the viral makeup brand KimChi Chic Beauty. This brand grew popular because of TikTok Shop and the cheap deals it had on the product. I got mine for 10 dollars while it’s currently retailing for 50 dollars on the website. The product has generated a lot of popularity because it doesn’t make your makeup cake and build up; instead, it smooths out any rough edges and creates a seamless look. If you can catch a similar deal, check out this setting powder.

One/Size Beauty’s Setting Spray

This setting spray is from the brand of makeup guru Patrick Starr. On his TikTok account, he tests out his setting spray by spraying his full face of makeup and jumping into the pool. Once they get out, they dry their face with a wet towel, proving the spray creates a transfer-proof and waterproof base. This TikTok gained 23.8 million views. Soon after, I purchased this setting spray, and I was shocked to see that it did not meet my expectations. Retailing at 32 dollars, this setting spray isn’t something that is an easy pick-me-up. The fragrance was incredibly strong to the point where I’d have to plug my nose in an attempt to not cough. I broke out from this product, and it stung my face. With the effects being so intense, I chose to return the setting spray after many attempts to make it work.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Selena Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty Makeup, shook the world with these blushes. The applicator is meant to be accessible for people with disabilities without having to constantly open and close the product. In general, the blushes are incredibly pigmented and long-lasting. There are shades for all skin tones and types, and it’s available in both a matte and dewy finish. The blush retails at 23 dollars, has 7.5 ml of product and is available on TikTok Shop and Sephora. Even though it feels like a liquid at first, it blends similarly to a powder, which doesn’t disrupt the base of the makeup. This product is versatile and can be used as a blush, eyeshadow or lipstick. I personally use it for all three, so the price is well worth it.

TikTok has shifted from being a social media platform to a place where people can purchase items within a few clicks. Not only has this generated a new way to promote products, it has also embedded ads that lure the viewer into not swiping away. This rise in popularity of makeup products feels like jumping back into 2014, where obsessively purchasing new lipstick is a force of habit — because it definitely isn’t the same shade we already had.

Written by: Elizabeth Woodhall — arts@theaggie.org