Six podcasts to get you through winter quarter

By MIAH JORDANE –– mjcampos@ucdavis.edu

The days are rainy and full of clouds, making the walks in between classes slightly intolerable. However, a great way to pass the time is to pop on a podcast! If you’re anything like me, you may feel intimidated to jump into a brand-new podcast with a new cast of voices to get to know; it’s almost like meeting a new group of friends –– these ones just happen to live in your phone and earbuds. If you struggle with finding new podcasts or don’t listen to podcasts but would like to, here are some recommendations from an avid podcast listener.

Many people start their podcast obsession by branching into the world of true crime –– it’s interesting and captivating, yet creepily realistic, making the listening experience one that grabs your attention. Stephanie Soo began as a YouTuber in early 2017 and didn’t immediately delve into true crime. However, as her audience grew, she began to develop an interest in sharing her insight on crime cases. It wasn’t until 2020 that Soo and her husband started a sit-down podcast titled “Rotten Mango” on more serious and gruesome topics.

She also expanded her team across the globe by hiring researchers from different countries to help her compile accurate information on sensitive topics, taking a professional and compassionate approach to discussing crime cases. Stephanie Soo’s discussion of true crime cases isn’t only knowledgeable and considerate, but also extremely engaging as she has a unique allure that absorbs her listeners’ attention. If you enjoy true crime, I definitely recommend checking out “Rotten Mango.”

“Rotten Mango” is only one layer in the multiverse of Stephanie Soo –– she has many different forms of content on YouTube and Spotify. A notable mention is her secondary podcast “Baking a Murder,” which may appeal more to listeners who don’t enjoy true crime. “Baking a Murder” occasionally has a visual aspect, with Soo following a baking recipe while diving into adaptations of books — such as the series of “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas — as well as movies, TV shows and K dramas. This podcast contrasts with “Rotten Mango” to appeal to a general audience and take a break from intense topics, creating a space for her to discuss fictitious interests with her audience.

On the other side of the podcast spectrum, there are less intense and more social podcasts: “Trash Tuesday,” with female comedians and friends Annie Lederman, Esther Povitsky and Khalyla Kuhn; “Ear Biscuits,” with the fathers of YouTube Rhett and Link from “Good Mythical Morning”; and “Canceled,” with the controversial-yet-hilarious best friends Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield. These podcasts take a laid-back approach — they don’t always have a plan for what they want to discuss, but they still always find a way to lead interesting and amusing conversations. These types of podcasts complement days when you feel stressed or merely want background noise to play while cleaning, cooking or getting ready for the day.

Similarly, the H3 Podcast with YouTuber Ethan and occasionally Hila Klein is a great mention and seems to appeal to a diverse group of people. Their podcasts range from having lighthearted chats with guests to discussing popular internet trends, as well as engaging with the live audience, small bits and games, serious deep dives on controversies and even politics. This podcast isn’t for everyone, and not everyone necessarily likes Ethan Klein, but it is definitely one worth checking out, as there is an enormous archive of episodes on different topics for endless hours of enjoyment.

The last, but definitely not least in terms of importance, stands with their own mention for their unique podcast setup: “Distractible” with Mark Fischbach (Markiplier on YouTube), Wade Barnes (LordMinion777) and Bob Muyskens (Muyskerm). These three best friends have set up their podcast in a never-ending competition format: one of them chooses the topic or game for the podcast, and the winner is allowed to choose the next episode’s theme. By answering extremely complex questions such as “Is it a taco or a cannoli?” and “Is it a hotdog or a sandwich?” as well as playing simple games like Would You Rather, “Distractible” is an easy, comedic listen. Not to mention, Markiplier’s voice is always pleasant to listen to (those who get it get it).

It can be difficult to find a podcast that complements your interests, and there are so many different podcasts out there that these are only scratching the surface. If you’ve yet to dive into the universe of podcasts, these may be a great start.

