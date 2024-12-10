City of Davis unveils new artwork in memory of UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm

Najm’s family, friends and community members met to discuss his life and legacy

By RORY CONLON — city@theaggie.org

The city of Davis unveiled a new art piece in memory of Karim Abou Najm on Nov. 22 at Sycamore Park. Najm was a 20-year-old UC Davis student when he became the victim of a homicide while biking home in April 2023.

Ahead of unveiling the new artwork, Najm’s family, friends and fellow community members gathered in the Robert E. Willett Elementary School multipurpose room. Davis Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla spoke about his legacy, recalling words from an essay Najm wrote a year before his passing.

“The first words of the essay are, ‘I’m afraid of death,’ which by itself is a remarkably brave sentiment coming from a 19-year-old,” Vaitla said. “When you read [his] essays, turning page after page, you realize this was no ordinary 19-year-old.”

Vaitla never met Karim when he was alive, but he connected with the Najm family after his passing. He said reading Karim’s essays helped him understand what the community lost.

“[Karim] wrote, ‘I’m scared that one day, the love for my mother will die with me, and her love of me with her,’” Vaitla said. “It’s overwhelming to realize how much Karim loved to be alive and how much he loved the people around him.”

At the time of his passing, Najm was a fourth-year computer science major months away from graduating. He received a posthumous degree from UC Davis in 2023.

Pablo Reguerin, the vice chancellor of student affairs at UC Davis, provided remarks at the event on behalf of Chancellor Gary May.

“Karim was a shining star, a talented student and a devoted friend,” Reguerin said. “He not only had the technical expertise and the intellect to thrive as a software engineer, but he had an open heart as well. He was devoted to his fellow students, from serving as a mentor to simply helping others in their time of need.”

The art for Najm is titled “Fiat Lux,” which translates to “let there be light” in Latin. It stands on top of a berm in Sycamore Park, the site where he lost his life.

Public artist Nicole Beck created the piece in collaboration with a large team from the city of Davis and other art companies that specialize in fabricating different materials. Beck said she asked an artistic mentor for advice before taking on the project.

“I asked [my mentor] and she said, ‘Maybe you can be of help,’” Beck said. “It refocuses what I do. It’s for a greater purpose.”

Beck designed the piece in the shape of a torus, the building block of light, and configured a piece of glass at the top to resemble the constellation Phoenix. Beck said that in addition to stainless steel, she also chose to use a unique type of glass.

“The glass is dichroic, which is Latin for ‘two colors,’ because it transmits one color and reflects another,” Beck said. “When you go to the piece, be sure to look at the color as you walk around it because the color shifts. It’s meant to embody [Karim’s] light and color, so to speak.”

Najm is survived by his mother, Nadine Yehya, his father, Majdi Abou Najm, and his younger sister, Jana. The family lived in Lebanon until 2018 when they moved to the U.S.

In her speech at the event, Nadine recognized the significance of Lebanon’s Independence Day, which fell on the same day as the art unveiling.

“Karim came from this tiny country,” Nadine said. “It would have broken his heart to see what’s happening […] We Lebanese are ambassadors of peace and prosperity. Our weapon is education and our shield is faith.”

Nadine also spoke directly to members of the Davis community.

“I’m here today as Karim’s mom and his voice, but one day I won’t be here, and I trust you will remember him and carry his story,” Nadine said. “‘Fiat Lux’ will be your heart’s compass to love, ambition and strength. May its energy feed your soul and fill your cup.”

Majdi and Nadine said they have visited the site of their son’s passing almost every day since it happened. There, Majdi said they met other members of the Davis community and shared their grief experiences.

“We shared stories of Karim, as you also shared stories of your loved ones,” Majdi said. “Every time we came, some magic and powers intervened, and someone from this community would show up, share a story, give us their heart or just ask to join us.”

Majdi said these conversations have turned a painful reminder of their son’s passing into a positive space.

“With thousands of tears and hearts, and with an infinite amount of love, this berm transformed into a healing space for many, us included,” Majdi said. “Today, as we unveil this beautiful art in remembrance of Karim, I hope you remember all your loved ones, because they are always with us, whether in this physical world or in spirit.”

