Best Dispensary: F Street Dispensary

F Street Dispensary has implemented many changes in response to COVID-19

From excellent customer service to their large array of products and deals, F Street Dispensary has earned its place as the Best Dispensary of Davis.

Since Yolo County’s shelter-in-place ordinance took effect, the dispensary has had to change its policies in order to allow community members a safe and precautionary method of transaction. Masks are required for entry and there is a limited capacity of people allowed in the store at a time. The rest of the customers queue outside using tape markers to ensure social-distancing.

Due to the unprecedented loss of customer retention, however, F Street has undergone financial and employment difficulties. The dispensary is solely owned by two brothers raised in Davis, and they have had to make difficult decisions because of the pandemic’s impact.

“It’s been rough financially, but what I really miss is the vibrancy of the community with the students around,” said Rob Reed, an F Street Dispensary owner. “I love Davis and I am excited to see everyone back.”

Since the legalization of recreational marijuana in California, there has been an increase in accessibility and usage within the Davis community. In the past year alone, six new dispensaries opened in Davis — the closest store to campus is only a few blocks away.

F Street Dispensary was one of the first to pop up within the community. It opened in 2018, with others following suit. Now, the market for cannabis dispensaries has become highly competitive as businesses strive to provide the best prices and services to the Davis community.

F Street Dispensary is currently open for adjusted hours Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Written by: Mariah Candelaria — features@theaggie.org





