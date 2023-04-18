Best bakery: Upper Crust Baking

Upper Crust Baking has become a staple for the Davis community — from their farmers market stand to their G Street storefront

By DANIELA DULA MEJIA — features@theaggie.org

Many Davis community members and students found Upper Crust Bakery at the farmers market and have become regulars at this local gem since. Their delicious array of bagels, bread and pastries is what keeps students coming back.

The main Upper Crust location is at 634 G Street, next to the Davis Food Co-op. The shop has a welcoming atmosphere and customers can browse the bakery’s full range of fresh baked goods at the storefront.

“Producing good food and feeding people good food is

a rewarding experience,” said Upper Crust Owner Lorin Kalisky.

The bakery was originally founded in 1986 and is the only second-generation family bakery in the Davis area. The original owners were Lorin’s parents, Trudy and Mo Kalisky. Lorin began working at the bakery alongside his parents when he was a high school student and continued to work throughout his time in college at UC Davis when on breaks from school. Both Kalisky and his parents are UC Davis alumni.

In 2016, Kalisky took over the family business and dedicated himself to the baking trade full time. He expanded his baking skills through formal classes and experiences working with top bakers in the U.S. and in Europe.

Rachelle Taveau, a third-year international relations major, is a regular customer at Upper Crust Baking.

“As someone who grew up in Europe, when you’re looking for fresh baked goods, Upper Crust is one of the first things you kinda look into,” Taveau said. “Especially as a European looking for good bread.”

In the past couple of years, Kalisky said that the bakery has been able to do well despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of the strong community of customers it has.

“We have a lot of really loyal customers,” Kalisky said. “It’s super gratifying to know people appreciate what we are doing.”

A bakery is an important resource for a community, said Kalisky. Rachel Curtis, a UC Davis alum and community member, said she has fond memories of visiting Upper Crust with friends during the holidays.

“I would meet up in the little shopping area where Upper Crust is and stop in for a snack like the minute that it opened,” Curtis said.

Upper Crust is a great spot for students to grab a coffee with friends or share a piece of delicious bread. Their storefront is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Their baked goods can also be found on Saturdays and Wednesdays at the Davis Farmers Market.

Written by: Daniela Dula Mejia — features@theaggie.org