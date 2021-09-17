The Aggie’s Best of Davis Map

</pre>

With businesses open once again in Davis, The California Aggie has created a map of previous Best of Davis winners for information about UC Davis students’ favorite spots. Explore the interactive map for Aggie-approved restaurants, breweries, bars and more, as well as all of the spots’ current hours, locations and COVID-19 policies.

Burgers and Brew

If you’re looking for outdoor dining or a great burger, Burgers and Brew is the perfect spot. Their location in downtown Davis, directly across from Central Park, features ample outdoor seating. Derar Zawaydeh, the owner of Burgers and Brew, emphasized that they have been strictly adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, serving food only in to-go containers and following social distancing guidelines.

“I think the cuisine at Burger and Brew lends itself to to-go boxes and that sort of stuff,” Zawaydeh said. “I think we were very, very lucky [that] 90% of it is outdoors.”

Burgers and Brew is currency open for takeout and outdoor dining.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Crepeville

A staple breakfast and brunch location for UC Davis students, Crepeville shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic for about six months before reopening in August 2020. Now, the restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch every day. Owner Derar Zawaydeh said that it is thanks to the Davis community that they were able to reopen during this time.

“The support from the community that we get here has really been wonderful,” Zawaydeh said. “The school is, of course, a major, major player in our business structure here.”

Crepeville is currently offering takeout and indoor and outdoor dining.

Their hours are:

Monday-Tuesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee is many students’ study spot of choice, including second-year Emma McNeilly, a global disease biology major. McNeilly said that Philz has been especially great during the pandemic because the routine of going out for coffee has helped her days feel more normal.

“I love Philz because they promote a very supportive and positive environment for me,” McNeilly said. “I’m able to get out of the house and do homework, feel more productive, interact with other people, see familiar faces and enjoy their amazing coffee.”

Philz is open for curbside pickup, mobile order, takeout and indoor and outdoor dining.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Yoloberry

Yoloberry frozen yogurt is another Davis favorite hangout and first date spot, according to owner Lee Pflugrath.

“This is the go to place in town, pretty much,” Pflugrath said. “There [are] many first dates here. We’ve had three marriage proposals, we’ve had a couple marriages already.”

According to Pflugrath, one of the biggest challenges for Yoloberry during the pandemic has been transitioning from their self-serve model, where customers were able to load up their yogurt with as many of Yoloberry’s 100 toppings that they wanted, to a more COVID-19-safe model. Now, customers can choose a size—small, medium or large—for their yogurt and select toppings in one ounce containers to add on. Pflugrath said that they hope to return to a self-serve model when it is safe.

Currently, Yoloberry is open for takeout and outdoor seating.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mikuni

Mikuni has been a popular sushi spot in Davis for years and they even upgraded to a larger location in South Davis right before the pandemic hit in March 2020. The store’s manager, Kimberly Yoon, said that though it has been unfortunate timing for the restaurant’s expansion, they are excited to see its potential as pandemic restrictions loosen.

“We’re very appreciative of the loyalty and dedication of our guests because they all are coming back and it’s still very busy,” Yoon said. “Mother’s Day is going to be the first experience back after the majority of Yolo county is vaccinated, and I think everyone feels a little bit more comfortable being in the public. We’re really excited to see the potential of Mother’s Day because it’s normally one of our busiest days.”

Though Mikuni’s signature sushi and cocktail bars have not yet been able to reopen due to safety and social distancing measures, they hope to return to full operations when it is safe.

Currently, Mikuni is offering takeout and indoor and outdoor seating.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sudwerk Brewing Co.

Sudwerk Brewing Company, a Best of Davis best brewery winner, has had to find creative ways to continue operations during the pandemic, since bars and breweries have been some of the most impacted businesses, said Sudwerk’s operating manager, Trenton Yackzan. Yackzan explained that the brewery has had to pivot to stay in business while COVID-19 restrictions have been in place.

“We put out a pretty cool drive-thru using a conveyor belt that we pulled off of our bottling line so that people pulled up, and we could just roll the beer and food down the conveyor belt,” Yackzan said. “It’s a 10-foot conveyor belt, so people felt safe just pulling up in their car and grabbing and going without getting out. Before [COVID-19], drive-thru beer was not allowed, […] so we jumped on that.”

Currently, Sudwerk is offering takeout and outdoor patio seating.

Their hours are:

Monday-Wednesday Closed

Thursday-Friday 4-8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 12-8 p.m.

Taqueria Guadalajara

Taqueria Guadalajara is a go-to Mexican taqueria for UC Davis students, which has locations in North Davis, South Davis, Woodland and just opened a fourth location in downtown Davis, only a block from campus. Lauren Remish, a second-year communication and psychology double major, said that Taqueria Guadalajara is a staple for her and her housemates.

“I love Taqueria Guadalajara because the food is seriously so good,” Remish said. “They have the best burritos in Davis, and it’s always ready in like five minutes.”

Currently, their locations are offering both indoor and limited outdoor seating.

Their hours are:

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Kim’s Mart

Kim’s Mart has won “best Asian grocery store” in past Best of Davis issues, and continues to be a favorite among UC Davis students. Michaela Koski, a second-year communication and cinema and digital media double major, said that she loves getting produce at Kim’s Mart and that their store has been very safe during the pandemic.

“I love Kim’s Mart because they’re really affordable, and the customer service is just overall really nice,” Koski said.

Kim’s Mart is currently open for business.

Their hours are:

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

T4

T4 is a local favorite for Taiwanese bubble tea. They are one of a few boba spots downtown, but second-year Michaela Koski, a communication and cinema and digital media double major, said that T4 is her go-to for bubble tea.

“I really love boba and T4 is definitely one of the best places to go in Davis,” Koski said. “The atmosphere is great and the boba is delicious.”

T4 is currently open for takeout and delivery.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 12-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 12-11 p.m.

G Street Wunderbar

A three-time “Best of Davis” winner, G Street Wunderbar is many UC Davis students’ bar of choice. The establishment has managed to maintain its services throughout much of the pandemic. Kailey Flynn, a third-year environmental policy analysis and planning and economics double major, said that COVID-19 restrictions have actually made G street more fun, as they have opened up an outdoor section.

“G Street Wunderbar is my favorite bar in Davis, and I especially love that now G St is closed to cars because of [COVID-19],” Flynn said.

G Street Wunderbar is currently open.

Their hours are:

Monday-Saturday 11-2 a.m.

Sunday 11-1:30 a.m.

Davis Creamery

Davis Creamery is a popular ice cream and dessert spot among UC Davis students. Located conveniently in downtown Davis and equipped with outdoor seating in a space shared with surrounding restaurants, it offers fresh waffle cones, French macarons and more. In addition to these treats, according to employee Gabby Glener, there are a wide variety of homemade ice cream flavors.

“We make all our ice cream here every weekend, and all the flavors switch every week so it’s really authentic, and you can’t find these flavors in stores. A lot of them are made up by the woman who makes the ice cream, so it’s really cool,” Glener said.

They offer outdoor dining as per normal, like they did before the pandemic.

Their hours are:

Monday-Thursday 1-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 12-11 p.m.

Sunday 12-10 p.m.

Thai Canteen

If members of the Davis community are looking for delicious Thai food, three-time Best of Davis winner Thai Canteen is the perfect place. They offer a wide variety of options, from their rice plates—that have gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian options—noodles, snacks and more options worth trying. Members of the Thai Canteen team encouraged students to come and visit.

“Welcome back students,” the Thai Canteen Davis team said. “Thai Canteen will be open and [students] can come and support the local business, and we’ll do the best we can.”

Thai Canteen is currently indoor and outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Their hours are:

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m-3 p.m., 4-9 p.m.

Ali Baba’s

Renowned for their breakfast burritos, Ali Baba’s is a popular spot among students. With its famous breakfast burritos, gyros, burger and combo meals and platters, Ali Baba’s has won Best of Davis twice. Owner Ali Moghaddam encouraged everyone to come visit.

“Thanks for all your support, and come try our breakfast burritos,” Moghaddam said.

Ali Baba’s is currently offering outdoor dining at its eight outdoor tables and takeout.

Their hours are:

Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

If students are looking for a sandwich spot, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is the perfect place. Two-time Best of Davis winner, the popular sandwich chain offers a wide variety of meat and vegetarian options, from the “Going Home For Thanksgiving” sandwich to the “Winnie The Pooh” sandwich. Ike Shehadeh, “Founder, Sandwich Wizard and face behind the legendary logo” explained the wide variety of sandwiches offered.

“We put love before sandwiches here,” Shehadeh said via email. “Our goal is to make you feel welcome no matter what you’re craving. With over 800 options and counting on the menu, there’s something for everyone to love at Ike’s. Vegans, gluten-free diets, carnivores—we got you. Go Aggies!”

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is currently open for indoor dining, outdoor dining and takeout. For delivery, customers can order delivery using the Ike’s Love and Sandwiches app.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sharetea

Though there are various boba spots in Davis, Sharetea is a favorite among students. Not only do they offer drink options, but they are also hoping to begin providing food soon, barista Sara Noren explained.

“I’d say that we’re open pretty much all day, and it’s getting hotter and hotter in the summer so everyone is welcome,” Noren said. “Hopefully in the next couple months, we’ll start serving some food.”

Sharetea currently has indoor seating, outdoor seating and takeout. They also take phone and online orders and use Grubhub and DoorDash.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Blaze Pizza

Popular pizza spot Blaze Pizza is a favorite among students, having won Best of Davis for two years in a row. With a variety of 11-inch and their new large pizzas, from the new seasonal Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza to the White Top pizza, or the DIY pizza kits, there’s something for everyone. In the 2017 Best of Davis edition, regular customer Madelin Cartoscelli cited Blaze Pizza’s customizable options.

“I love how you can build your own,” Cartoscelli said in the edition. “I’ve had it so many times, and it tasted delicious […] especially when they put parmesan cheese on it.”

Indoor dining and patio dining are available.

Their hours are:

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

In-N-Out

Classic fast food chain In-N-Out is a favorite among students, having won best late-night snack in The Aggie’s Best of Davis three years in a row. With 252 locations in California alone, and even more across other states in the U.S., it is famous for its burgers, fries and shakes. In the 2019 Best of Davis edition, then third-year cognitive science major, Daniel De la Calle said that it is one of the few options open late that offers healthy options.

“They make a good midnight snack because there are not a lot of options out there that are open late,” De la Calle said in the edition. “In-N-Out is better and healthier than many other fast food places.”

In-N-Out is currently offering dine-in seating and drive-thru services.

Their hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 10:30.-1 a.m

Friday-Saturday 10:30-1:30 a.m.

Raja’s Tandoor

For two years in a row, Raja’s Tandoor has won best Indian food in Best of Davis. Son of Raja, the owner’s son, highlighted the Build a Box option, which at just $10 has replaced the buffet and can be eaten immediately or later in the day. Customers can choose up to four entrées, allowing them to try a variety of food.

“Raja appreciates all the support the community has given during these difficult times,” son of Raja said. “We sincerely appreciate it.”

The Build A Box option offers “plenty of food” at an affordable price, and son of Raja thinks that people will love it, as more students return to Davis.

“The Build A Box is fantastic,” son of Raja said. “It’s a great deal, I mean it’s really good food, it’s a great variety for 10 bucks. It comes with naan, it comes with the dessert, it comes with four entrées.”

Raja’s Tandoor currently has indoor dining, as well as takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through third party apps such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Their hours are:

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m-10 p.m.

Sunday Closed