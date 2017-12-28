The Year in Photos — 2017 The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org 8 hours ago Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Comments JORDAN KNOWLES / AGGIE FILE (left), JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE FILE (top right), MARINA OLNEY / AGGIE FILE (bottom right) From Milo Yiannopoulos controversy to new chancellor as well as many protests against Trump administration, this is what 2017 looked like Jan. 13 — After protests outside of the venue, Milo Yiannopoulos’ event is cancelled. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE) Jan. 14 — In response to event cancellation, Davis College Republicans and Milo Yiannopoulos march through campus. (LUCY KNOWLES / AGGIE) Jan. 21 — Thousands gather at Sacramento Capitol building for women’s rights. (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE) Jan. 23 — Protesters denounce President Donald Trump’s climate change denial and urge UC divestment from fossil fuels. (CAT TAYLOR / AGGIE) Feb. 2 — UC Davis students participate in UC-wide #NoDAPL day of action. (CAT TAYLOR / AGGIE) Feb. 7 — UC Davis hosts first mental health conference. (JAY GELVEZON / STUDENT AFFAIRS MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS) Feb. 9 — Academics unite in peaceful rally against Trump immigration ban. (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE) Feb. 14 — Suspect arrested in Davis Islamic Center vandalism. (SUE COCKRELL / DAVIS ENTERPRISE) Feb. 21 — Gary May selected as new UC Davis Chancellor. (GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / COURTESY) Feb. 24 — New ASUCD president and vice president Josh Dalavai and Adilla Jamaludin elected, along with six new senators. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE) March 2 — Students protest UC Regents’ Jan. 26 decision to raise tuition by $336 per year for in-state and by $1,688 per year for out-of-state students. (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE) March 9 — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks at UC Davis rally. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE) March 10 — Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor Takashi Tanemori speaks at UC Davis. (DIANA LI / AGGIE) March 31 — UC Davis installs Plan B vending machine. (ALEXA FONTANILLA / AGGIE) April 14 — Protests erupt at incoming Chancellor Gary May’s first public meeting with UC Davis students. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE) May 2 — Fossil Free UC Davis demonstrators hold overnight sit-in at Mrak Hall. (ALEXA FONTANILLA / AGGIE) May 18 — Memorial Union officially reopens to the public. (KELSEY GREGGE / AGGIE) June 2 — UC Davis students gathered to demand change at the Rally Against Rape Culture at the Memorial Union following an article published in The California Aggie which brought attention to UC policies that appear to protect and dismiss misogynistic culture and silence survivors of sex crimes. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE) Aug. 1 — Chancellor May attends meet-and-greets with students, faculty, members of the press on first day in new position. (IAN JONES / AGGIE) September — Linda Katehi returns to UC Davis as research professor with $318,000 nine-month salary. According to The Sacramento Bee, Katehi’s salary for the 2017-18 school year will be approximately equivalent to her previous 12-month chancellor salary of $424,000. (BRIAN NGUYEN / AGGIE FILE) Oct. 9 — Hillary Clinton speaks at UC Davis. (UC DAVIS PHOTO / COURTESY) Oct. 22 — Interfaith event met with protest outside Islamic Center calling for the resignation of Imam Ammar Shahin, who gave a controversial sermon in July 2017 in which he said (in English) that “the time will come, the last hour will not take place until the Muslims fight the Jews.” (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE) Over the summer — Theta Xi placed on conditional registration for two years after disturbance of peace involving fireworks. The fraternity had previously been at the center of a controversy involving a rape allegedly committed by one of its members, which was written about in The California Aggie. (IAN JONES / AGGIE) Nov. 9 — Unitrans celebrates its 50th anniversary with bus christening. (KAILA MATTERA / AGGIE) Tapingo mobile ordering app aids impacted campus services. (KAILA MATTERA / AGGIE) Nov. 21 — Body found in University Lodge. (NICHOLAS CHAN / AGGIE) Nov. 29 — UC Davis students participate in nationwide protest over proposed graduate tuition tax in GOP tax plan. The final version of the tax bill kept intact the graduate student tuition waivers. Compiled by: The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org