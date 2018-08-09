Best of Davis

Check out 2018’s best food, drink, nap spots

Food:

Best Sandwich: Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

Best Asian Grocery Store: Kim’s Mart

Best Late-Night Snack: In-N-Out Burger

Best Breakfast Burrito: Ali Baba

Best Burger: Burgers and Brew

Best Dessert: Davis Creamery

Best Sushi: Mikuni

Best CoHo Food: TxMx

Best Indian Cuisine: Raja’s Tandoor

Best Chinese Food: Dumpling House

Best Breakfast: Crepeville

Best Pizza: Blaze

Best Thai Food: Thai Canteen

Best Mexican Food: Guadalajara

Drink:

Best Boba: Tea 4 U

Best Bar: G Street Wunderbar

Best Coffee: Philz

Best Brewery: Sudwerk

Academics:

Best GE Course: NUT 10: Discoveries and Concepts in Nutrition

Best Place to Study: Shields Library

Best Professor: Dr. Bryan Enderle

Campus Life:

Best Student Group: Camp Kesem

Best ASUCD Unit: The California Aggie

Best On-Campus Animal: Tercero Cows

Best Method of Transportation: Biking

Best Place to Work on Campus: The CoHo

Best Place to Nap: Quad Hammock

Best Bike Shop: Bike Barn

Best Egghead: Bookhead

Best Public Art: Eggheads

Best Picturesque Location: The Arboretum

Best Place to Take a Date: Farmers Market

Best Campus Event: Picnic Day

Best Day Trip: San Francisco

Best Place to Exercise: The ARC

Best Davis Quirk: Turkeys attacking your car

Best Freshman Fail: Getting stuck in a bike circle

Best DC: Segundo

Best Campus Building: The Mondavi Center

Best Campus Snapchat Filter: Cursive “Davis, CA”