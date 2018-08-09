Best of Davis

Check out 2018’s best food, drink, nap spots
Food:
Best Sandwich: Ike’s Love and Sandwiches
Best Asian Grocery Store: Kim’s Mart
Best Late-Night Snack: In-N-Out Burger
Best Breakfast Burrito: Ali Baba
Best Burger: Burgers and Brew
Best Dessert: Davis Creamery
Best Sushi: Mikuni
Best CoHo Food: TxMx
Best Indian Cuisine: Raja’s Tandoor
Best Chinese Food: Dumpling House
Best Breakfast: Crepeville
Best Pizza: Blaze
Best Thai Food: Thai Canteen
Best Mexican Food: Guadalajara
Drink:
Best Boba: Tea 4 U
Best Bar: G Street Wunderbar
Best Coffee: Philz
Best Brewery: Sudwerk
Academics:
Best GE Course: NUT 10: Discoveries and Concepts in Nutrition
Best Place to Study: Shields Library
Best Professor: Dr. Bryan Enderle
Campus Life:
Best Student Group: Camp Kesem
Best ASUCD Unit: The California Aggie
Best On-Campus Animal: Tercero Cows
Best Method of Transportation: Biking
Best Place to Work on Campus: The CoHo
Best Place to Nap: Quad Hammock
Best Bike Shop: Bike Barn
Best Egghead: Bookhead
Best Public Art: Eggheads
Best Picturesque Location: The Arboretum
Best Place to Take a Date: Farmers Market
Best Campus Event: Picnic Day
Best Day Trip: San Francisco
Best Place to Exercise: The ARC
Best Davis Quirk: Turkeys attacking your car
Best Freshman Fail: Getting stuck in a bike circle
Best DC: Segundo
Best Campus Building: The Mondavi Center
Best Campus Snapchat Filter: Cursive “Davis, CA”